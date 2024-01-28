The Rangers will certainly miss Filip Chytil's production in their lineup.

On Sunday, the New York Rangers confirmed that center Filip Chytil will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after an injury setback.

Chytil is dealing with a “suspected concussion – team is calling it upper-body injury,” and the Rangers say “top priority is Chytil’s health and they’re focused on 2024-25” per DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli.

The Rangers haven't had Chytil in the lineup since November 2, when he suffered what is believed to be a concussion. He has spent much of that time recovering in his native Czech Republic.

In 10 games this season, Chytil had six assists.

Chytil skated with the team on Thursday for the first time since the injury. But on Friday, Chytil suffered a setback and had to be helped off the ice by teammates. He was wearing a non-contact red jersey during the skate session.

Chytil injury a blow to Rangers

The Rangers clearly were not encouraged by the lack of progress the 24-year old has shown in trying to get back into playing condition.

If indeed Chytil is dealing with a concussion, the team has to proceed with caution and prioritize his long-term health. New York is not taking any chances in shutting him down for the season in January.

The news is a blow to a Rangers team with Stanley Cup aspirations. They currently sit atop the Metro division standings, and are third in the Eastern Conference, behind only the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers with a 30-16-3 record and .643 points percentage.

Chytil enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022-23. In 74 games, he posted career-highs in goals (22) and assists (23), nearly doubling his previous high in points for a season.