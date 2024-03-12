The NHL Trade Deadline always has a surprise or two. And on Friday, we saw one major surprise with minutes left before 3 PM. The Vegas Golden Knights swung a stunning trade to acquire Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks. This is a trade that could be discussed for years depending on how everything works out. With that in mind, it's time to take a deep dive and hand out NHL trade grades.
Full trade
The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Tomas Hertl, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick from the San Jose Sharks. In return, San Jose acquired forward David Edstrom and a 2025 first-round pick. To make the trade work, the Sharks retained 17.1% of Hertl's cap hit. Vegas takes on the remaining six seasons of the contract with a cap hit of $6.75 million.
Golden Knights trade for Tomas Hertl
On one hand, this is quite the move for the Golden Knights. Players like Tomas Hertl are usually traded in the offseason. A top-line center signed long-term making nearly $8 million a season? Players like that certainly aren't commonly traded at the NHL Trade Deadline. And yet, Vegas made it work.
All that said, I don't think this is a blanket win for the Golden Knights. There is some risk involved in this deal. Hertl is currently injured, which could affect how he plays in the short term when he's healthy. Furthermore, he is 30 years old and is signed through the 2029-30 season. He has a no-movement clause in every remaining season of his contract and a modified no-trade clause that kicks in during the 2025-26 season.
If Hertl's play declines, Vegas will be limited in its options to move on. But what's worse is the team's cap outlook for next season. Before this trade, the Golden Knights were headed for a tough offseason. Now, they are projected to have just north of $8.8 million in cap space for 2024-25.
Ultimately, Tomas Hertl should play a big role in the team's Stanely Cup defense this year. And I will always commend a team that goes all out in pursuit of the Stanley Cup. However, this trade carries significant risk for the Golden Knights. And that risk is being considered in these NHL trade grades.
Sharks trade Tomas Hertl
For the Sharks, I truly don't know how I feel about their part in this. First things first, I love the return they got. A first-round pick alone to get out of this contract is a good deal. However, David Edstrom had a nice year in the SHL playing against professionals. He was a first-round pick in a very deep 2023 NHL Draft. Getting him makes this a great return.
That said, San Jose didn't get that return through Hertl's merits. They received this return because they paid for it. San Jose sent two third-round draft picks to the Golden Knights in this trade. Furthermore, they literally paid for it by retaining 17% of Hertl's remaining cap hit.
And that's another thing to point out. The Sharks have now used all three salary retention slots. They won't be able to retain salary again until the 2025-26 season. After that, they have just one retention slot available until July 1, 2027. For a rebuilding team, those slots are extremely valuable.
Getting out of the Tomas Hertl contract is huge for the Sharks, don't get me wrong. It was never going to be easy or entirely clean, either. However, it feels like they went one step forward and two back. San Jose received a valuable first-round pick and a prospect who projects well at the NHL level. But they gave up mid-round draft capital and a valuable retention slot to do it.
Grades and final thoughts
The Golden Knights receive a fine grade for their work in the Tomas Hertl trade. They receive a player who can play top-line minutes but likely won't unless Jack Eichel gets hurt. Vegas gave up a lot to make this happen, and they'll pay for it in the summer when they have to let key players go. Still, their goal is to win the Stanley Cup now, and I think the Golden Knights have a higher chance of doing that with Hertl on the roster.
The Sharks, however, receive a lower grade than Vegas. San Jose certainly needed to get out of the Tomas Hertl contract as soon as they could. And I do believe now is the best time to do it. However, a rebuilding team giving up mid-round draft capital and their last retention spot for the next two seasons drags their grade down.
Vegas Golden Knights grade: B+
San Jose Sharks grade: C+