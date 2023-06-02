The Phoenix Suns have hired Frank Vogel as their next head coach.

Vogel, who last coached in 2021-22 with the Los Angeles Lakers, is a championship coach. He won the 2020 title with the Lakers, who were dominant that postseason with a 16-5 record.

He is known as a defensive specialist. Los Angeles was the top-ranked defense in the NBA in 2020 and 2021.

The Suns are hoping to win a championship with Vogel, who reportedly is signing a five-year, $31 million deal.

Here's how we graded Phoenix's hiring.

Hire grade: B+

The Suns fired previous coach Monty Williams two days after their season ended in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia was expected to be aggressive in the team's search for a new coach. He traded for Kevin Durant about 12 hours after his introductory press conference as majority owner in February, parting with forwards Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson.

The Suns got a championship coach with Vogel, but it seems he was not their top choice.

Phoenix was reported to be interested in Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, who is under contract with the team. There have not been reports on the Suns' pursuit of Lue.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was also reported as an ideal candidate for Phoenix. He signed a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Suns' associate head coach under Williams, Kevin Young, was viewed as a strong option to be the team's next head coach. However, Ishbia and the Suns hired Vogel, who has experience as an NBA coach and recently won a championship.

Phoenix has two stars, Durant and Devin Booker, under contract for multiple seasons. They have to maximize a championship window, and Vogel seems to be the best candidate they could have picked.

Not only will the Suns benefit defensively, they will have a coach who seems to have fared well in leading star players. Vogel coached LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers and had defensive results. He also coached Paul George with the Indiana Pacers and led the team to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances in 2013 and 2014.