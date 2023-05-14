Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Phoenix Suns’ decision to fire head coach Monty Williams was met with plenty of shocked reactions from NBA fans, and understandably so.

Williams had been the winningest coach in the NBA since the 2020-21 season. He led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 and even won Coach of the Year the following campaign. Under his tutelage, the franchise transformed into legitimate title contenders in the West after years of mediocrity.

Considering what Williams has accomplished with the Suns, many couldn’t believe that the Suns opted to sack him. Granted that he failed to guide the team to the title this 2022-23 season despite having Kevin Durant in the fold, the fact remains that he’s one of the best coaches in the NBA.

Not to mention that he’s certainly not alone to blame for their latest disaster. A lot of things didn’t go their way, and the players deserve just as much criticism.

“Wow. … Monty had the best record of any coach in the league since 2021, no coach is safe,” NBA legend Muggsy Bogues tweeted.

NBA reporter David Aldridge of The Athletic added, “Man, this business.”

“Wait what??? It’s not his fault Chris Paul keeps getting injured, Deandre Ayton is soft like Charmin, Kevin Durant can’t drive the bus, & Devin Booker thinks he’s Kobe. The Suns should get cancelled for this travesty,” an NBA fan added.

Another Twitter user shared, “It’s absolutely inexcusable for the Suns to make Monty Williams the scapegoat. He’s a great coach and an even greater man. If the Bucks are smart, they’ll hire him immediately. Would be super cool to see him reunite with Jrue Holiday.”

It remains to be seen who the Suns will hire to replace Monty Williams, but all eyes will definitely be on that person. After all, the next Suns coach will be under a ton of pressure not only to deliver a title but also exceed what Williams has done for the franchise.