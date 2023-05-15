Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is the “No. 1 option” for the Phoenix Suns in their search for a new head coach, Shams Charania said on FanDuel TV program ‘Run It Back.’

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein reported the Suns were “expected to explore the feasibility” of bringing Lue to their team. According to Charania, that will depend on Lue’s impending conversations with the Clippers and if they agree on a contract extension.

Lue finished his third season on a five-year contract he signed before the 2020-21 season.

Aside from Lue, Charania said former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is another candidate to watch. Charania expects the Suns to interview “six to seven” candidates for their head coaching position.

After a blowout loss in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix fired coach Monty Williams, who was the winningest coach over the last three seasons.

Williams led the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals, but consecutive blowout losses at home to end their last two seasons may have been the reason he was dismissed.

Per Charania, the Suns are looking for a coach who can build respect and accountability with the players and have offensive creativity.

Lue and Nurse seem to be candidates they believe can provide those traits.

Lue and Nurse are also championship coaches. Lue won a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and Nurse led the Raptors to a championship in 2019.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones are expected “to be aggressive” in the marketplace for a coach they trust, added Charania.

Phoenix’s decision to fire Williams was “unequivocally an organizational decision,” Charania said.