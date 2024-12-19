Longtime Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb made headlines this past offseason when he was hired as the head coach of the men's basketball team at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay. But his coaching career is not off to a good start. Green Bay's eight game losing streak came to a head on Tuesday with a loss to Division 2 Michigan Tech. Before the game, Gottlieb's comments calling Michigan Tech, ‘Nobody U,' went viral and ended up backfiring.

Gottlieb hosts a show on Fox Sports Radio entitled, ‘The Doug Gottlieb Show.' He was allowed to continue hosting his show even though he's now an NCAA Division 1 head basketball coach. But following Green Bay's loss to Michigan Tech, Gottlieb did not appear on his show during its scheduled time slot, as per Drew Lerner of Awful Announcing.

Instead, the show was run by Dan Beyer of Fox Sports Radio, and former NFL player Kerry Rhodes. It wasn't a very good look for Gottlieb who got into a social media spat with ESPN's Adam Schefter regarding Green Bay's current losing streak.

In his first year at the helm of Wisconsin Green Bay, Doug Gottlieb has led the Phoenix to a 2-11 record. They are currently 0-3 in Horizon League play.

Gottlieb played college basketball at Notre Dame (1995-96), Golden West College (1996-1997) and Oklahoma State (1997-2000). He left Oklahoma State as one of the program's all-time leaders in assists.

Gottlieb never made it to the NBA, but did play professional basketball from 2000-2003. His stops included the now defunct United States Basketball League and International Basketball Association, Russia, Israel and France.

Following his playing days, Gottlieb went into broadcasting and sports media. He previously worked for ESPN and CBS before landing with Fox Sports.

Green Bay's only two wins this season have come against Western Illinois and SIU Edwardsville. Last season, the team went 18-14 and 13-7 in Horizon League play.