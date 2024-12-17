Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb's controversial hiring as the Wisconsin-Green Bay head basketball coach has not gone well so far. During their unexpected social media feud, Adam Schefter was not afraid to point that out on X, formerly Twitter.

The two personalities engaged in an online beef when Schefter reported that Sacramento State is considering hiring former NFL quarterback Michael Vick as its next head football coach. Schefter tweeted that the school has “over $50 million in NIL,” a claim that Gottlieb vehemently denied in a quote tweet, refusing to believe that a school as small as Sacramento State would have a large NIL fund.

“Jeezus Schefty, edit what agents tell you,” Gottlieb tweeted. “0.0% chance Sac State has $50 in NIL.”

Gottlieb was not alone in those who could not wrap their minds around Schefter's report. However, that did not stop Schefter from firing back. The NFL insider defended his original tweet with additional information before pointing out the analyst turned coach's poor record in his inaugural season with the Phoenix.

“And Jeezus Doug,” Schefter tweeted. “A seven-game losing streak and last place in the Horizon League? Spend less time on social media and more time in the gym.”

Schefter complemented his response with a screenshot of the 2024-2025 Horizon League standings. Green Bay is currently in last place with a mere 2-10 record and has not won a game since Nov. 19.

Doug Gottlieb's struggles with Green Bay amid Adam Schefter feud

Perhaps it has gone the way most imagined when he was initially hired, but Gottlieb has been painfully inadequate as Green Bay's head basketball coach. While some growing pains were to be expected, Gottlieb turned a team that went a respectable 18-14 in 2023-2024 into a 2-10 squad through his first 12 games.

Fans have criticized the infamous radio host for his apparent lack of commitment to the job. Since accepting the position, Gottlieb has not stopped his radio show and continues to shoot daily episodes of ‘The Doug Gottlieb Show' on Fox Sports radio. He is also just as active on social media as he was as an analyst, seemingly treating his head coaching duties as a side gig.

Perhaps what enraged Phoenix fans the most was a tweet Gottlieb posted on Dec. 3 referencing the holiday season. The coach posted a joking graphic of a December calendar labeling certain days as “pretend to work,” “don't even pretend anymore,” and “destroy your body with food and alcohol.” Coincidence or not, Green Bay has not won a game in December.