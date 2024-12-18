Green Bay basketball head coach Doug Gottlieb had his viral comments backfire in an ugly performance against Michigan Tech. The Phoenix's 72-70 loss to the D2 school is the latest in a series of tough defeats for this program. Green Bay's shocking decision to hire the controversial radio talk show host has not paid off so far. While he was an accomplished player at Oklahoma State, Gottlieb had zero coaching experience before this move to the Horizon League program.

So far, the new job has definitely been a learning experience. Green Bay now sits at 2-11 and just picked up its worst loss of the season against Michigan Tech. This result came after Gottlieb's hot take about his opponent and the Phoenix's schedule overall. The quote was revealed by College Basketball Insider Mike Ashley.

“Part of the reason I want to play better teams is it's two degrees and snowing outside. You know? I don't really like the idea of ‘Nobody U' coming in here. What do we learn playing a game where we win by 20? But there's a methodology to it, and I'm going to have to adjust moving forward.”

Green Bay's experiment needs time

In this new era of college basketball, with the transfer portal and NIL, it's harder than ever to enter the coaching profession head-first. People like Colorado football's Deion Sanders do not grow on trees, and even the legendary cornerback had some professional experience as a head coach before being hired by Jackson State. Doug Gottlieb is predictably way over his skis right now.

Green Bay basketball has now lost eight straight games and sits at the bottom of the Horizon League. For Gottllieb's sake, the program better have bottomed out with this loss to Michigan Tech. To add insult to injury, along with his disrespectful comments about the Huskies, Green Bay's head coach was recently dunked on in a Twitter war with Adam Schefter. It's been a rough week for Gottlieb and his program.

Overall, it's clear that Green Bay basketball needs to take every opponent seriously going forward. The Phoenix are coming off a successful 18-14 campaign after finishing the previous season 3-29. Unfortunately, this team looks closer to that 3-29 squad. Gottlieb, therefore, would be best served not to make belittling statements, or else he could wear out his welcome in Green Bay very quickly.