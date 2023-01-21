There were some wild scenes during Friday’s high-profile matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Tempers flared as Shannon Sharpe, who was in attendance watching the game, got into a heated altercation with some of the Grizzlies players. Ja Morant was one of the players who had a verbal spat with the outspoken FS1 broadcaster, and naturally, Ja’s dad, Tee Morant, got in on the action to come to his son’s defense.

Sharpe had to be escorted off the floor by arena personnel after what seemed like a WWE-like face-off against the players. Grizzlies big man Steven Adams even got involved, which made the incident even more intense.

Thankfully, cooler heads eventually prevailed. Sharpe was eventually allowed to return to his seat. For his part, Tee Morant was seen approaching the former NFL star to quickly squash their beef:

Looks like Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant are cool 🤝 (via @NikkiKaySN1)pic.twitter.com/ZBqN3keZhV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 21, 2023

All is well that ends well, I guess? Shannon Sharpe did say that Tee Morant didn’t want any smoke, and apparently, he was right. All jokes aside, though, you have to give credit to these two men for being mature enough to end their beef as quickly as it started. It was just a heat-of-the-moment type of altercation and they were able to hug it out once their heads cooled down.

In case you forgot, there was still a high-stakes ballgame going on amid all this brouhaha. LeBron James and the Lakers are on a mission to end the Grizzlies’ league-best 11-game winning streak, and they’re not going to let Shannon Sharpe’s antics derail them from their objective.