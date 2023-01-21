Ja Morant’s dad, Tee Morant, and former NFL star-turned-media personality Shannon Sharpe got into a heated exchange during the Memphis Grizzlies’ showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Videos from the game showed Sharpe and the Morant patriarch exchanging some words. Apparently, it started with the FOX Sports commentator saying something to Ja before Tee came to the scene. Steven Adams can also be seen jawing at the ex-NFL star as he walked in front of his teammate to defend him, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal.

Shannon Sharpe had to be escorted away from the wild scenes, and as he was exiting, he can be heard shouting “I bet you won’t, I bet you won’t.”

While it was not initially clear what really caused the incident, Sharpe had the chance to talk to Dave McMenamin of ESPN and told him that it started with Dillon Brooks cursing at him after he said he can’t guard LeBron James–everyone knows how big of a LeBron fan Sharpe is. But when Sharpe responded with the same NSFW message, the Grizzlies took offense.

“He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now,” Sharpe explained.

Ja Morant and his dad Tee Morant have yet to address the issue, and it certainly won’t end any time soon.