Shannon Sharpe made all sorts of headlines on Friday night after he was involved in a heated altercation during the nationally-televised matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Sharpe had to be escorted out of the stands after getting in a heated altercation with Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and eventually, Ja’s dad Tee Morant.

Sharpe’s show-stopping antics went completely viral as several videos showed the former NFL star turned FS1 analyst absolutely turned up as he was separated from what seemed like the entire Grizzlies team:

Apparently, it all started with a verbal spat between Sharpe and Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. It wasn’t long before Morant, Adams, and Papa Tee got involved. It led to Sharpe getting all riled up and having to be escorted to the tunnels by security personnel of Crypto.com Arena.

Unsurprisingly, the mean streets of Twitter went all in on Shannon Sharpe and his antics during the high-profile matchup:

There’s a lot more where that came from, and let’s just say that social media didn’t really appreciate Sharpe’s antics during the game.

There has to be some sort of repercussions to this incident. At the end of the day, Sharpe is still a fan watching the game, and the fact that he confronted the players (and one of their dads) isn’t exactly the type of behavior you expect from a fan. We’ve had similar incidents in the past, and more often than not, these unruly supporters get sanctioned harshly. Then again, Shannon Sharpe isn’t any other fan, so it will be interesting to see if the NBA actually does anything about this.