It has been a rather tumultuous season for the Atlanta Hawks. After looking like a team on the up and up following a competitive 2023 first-round series against the Boston Celtics, the Hawks have scuffled to the tune of a 27-34 record entering their Wednesday night contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They were already without Trae Young, who is out until late March at the latest due to a hand injury, and now, it looks like Jalen Johnson will be joining him on the mend.
Despite the Hawks' 112-101 battle over the Cavs, they will feel like they lost the war after Johnson had to exit the game early due to an ankle injury. With around 11 minutes left in the third quarter, Johnson turned his ankle after landing awkwardly as he went up for a rebound against Cavs big men Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade.
Jalen Johnson left tonight's Hawks-Cavs game after appearing to injure his right ankle while trying to go for a rebound on this play.
Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/lcBUbcbHTw
Usually, ankle injuries occur when the player lands on another's foot, causing the ankle to turn sideways, causing swelling. However, the nascent Hawks forward did not step on a Cavs player's foot. He simply landed on the hardwood with his foot on an awkward angle, twisting it against the court floor.
(The image below might be upsetting to some. Reader's discretion is advised.)
Jalen Johnson’s ankle just now 😖 pic.twitter.com/sOx0mO65tK
Jalen Johnson immediately clutched onto his ankle, crumpling onto the floor while writhing in pain. The Hawks forward departed the game after that and did not return, and his status moving forward will be a cause for concern for fans who are hoping that their team manages to secure a play-in tournament berth.
Given how much pain Johnson seemed to experience, it's not likely for him to play in the Hawks' next game on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hawks are six games below .500 as well, so even though they're in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, there's no reason to rush Johnson back.
Jalen Johnson missed a few weeks of game time earlier on in the season, but that was because of a wrist injury. In Johnson's potential absence, Saddiq Bey and De'Andre Hunter will soak up as many minutes as they can, while Garrison Mathews should also get extended burn.