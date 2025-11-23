The Memphis Grizzlies are signing former first-round pick Kobe Bufkin via a 10-day hardship exception, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move comes as the Grizzlies battle injuries to numerous key contributors — including Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke and Ty Jerome — amid a 6-11 start.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Bufkin with the No. 15 pick in the 2023 draft after his encouraging sophomore season at Michigan. However, the 6-foot-4 guard saw limited playing time during his first two NBA seasons while battling thumb, toe and shoulder injuries. He made just 27 appearances with the Hawks, averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on .374/.220/.654 shooting splits in 11.9 minutes per game.

Atlanta traded Bufkin and a second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets this summer in a salary dump move.

The trade offered Bufkin an opportunity for a fresh start with a rebuilding Nets squad featuring an unproven backcourt. However, he was unable to secure a roster spot, as the Nets waived him shortly before the start of the regular season.

The 22-year-old's rights were acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate. He's averaged 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists on .444/.500/.800 shooting splits across two appearances with the South Bay Lakers.

With Morant, Jerome and Pippen Jr. sidelined, Bufkin should receive an opportunity to prove his worth with the struggling Grizzlies. Memphis has won its last two games following a 1-9 stretch. The Western Conference playoff hopeful ranks 25th in offensive rating (109.9), 17th in defensive rating (114.3) and 22nd in net rating (-4.4).

Bufkin is expected to be available to play in Monday's home matchup with the Denver Nuggets, according to Charania.