Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has been on a mission in his comeback campaign after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Johnson was limited to just 36 games last season, hampering what was supposed to be an All-Star stint. He was averaging career-highs across the board—18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks—when he got sidelined.

This season, he's been going all out to reclaim his spot among the league's rising talents. He led the Hawks past the Utah Jazz, 132-122, on Thursday at Delta Center, finishing with a triple-double of 31 points, 18 rebounds, and 14 assists on top of seven steals.

He set the tone early for Atlanta, achieving a personal feat in the first half.

“Per Stathead, he is just the second player in the play-by-play era to finish a half with at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals, and first since Doug Christie (4/2/97),” wrote the Hawks on X.

Atlanta won its fourth straight game despite its revolving roster due to injuries. Johnson has been a key piece in their winning streak, serving as the team's main offensive weapon in the absence of Trae Young, who's nursing a sprained MCL.

The Hawks also played without Kristaps Porzingis against the Jazz as he was rested.

The 23-year-old Johnson is in his fifth year and is looking very much like an All-Star. He has been proving that the Hawks made the right decision in re-signing him to a five–year, $150 million contract extension.

Sky's the limit for Johnson, and the NBA should take notice.