As Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young's trade rumors and proposals continue amid recovery from a right MCL sprain, NBA broadcaster Stan Van Gundy believes the Hawks should consider parting ways with the four-time All-Star. The Hawks are 7-3 in their last 10 games, including back-to-back wins against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Charlotte Hornets.

In light of the Hawks' recent success, Van Gundy discussed the contrast he's seen in the team, with and without Young, he said, per The Zach Lowe Show.

“I think they’re better without Trae Young. And I say that as a guy, I’ve said that every year when I watch him. And I’m not a Trae hater,” Van Gundy said. “As a matter of fact, if you give me money and I’ve got money to go buy a ticket, and I can go to three games, Trae’s one of the guys I’m going to go watch. I think the guy, to watch him play, forget the long range shooting. The passes he makes, the creativity.

“I think he is a great watch. I love turning on the Hawks, watching Trae Young pick defenses apart. I love him, but I think this team is better without him,” Van Gundy concluded.

Van Gundy couldn't stress enough how his take on Young and the Hawks isn't personal. For an All-Star who receives flak for not leading Atlanta to a deep playoff run over the past few years, Trae's fit with the Hawks isn't a knock on his game.

After a 2-3 start with Young, who only played in five games before his his MCL injury, the Hawks are 9-3 in his absence.

Trae Young, Hawks situation is ‘facinating' says NBA executive

As the new and old trade proposals for Hawks' Trae Young continue to surface, one executive says the Hawks' situation with Young is one to keep an eye on this season. NBA broadcaster Stan Van Gundy isn't the only one paying close attention to the Hawks' season, as one Western Conference executive revealed his take, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“I think the Trae Young situation is fascinating,” he told ESPN. “They’re a totally different team with and without him.”

The Hawks will look to bounce back from their loss to the Wizards when they host the Cavs in an NBA Cup game on Friday.