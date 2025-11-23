Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine made a strong offseason push to convince the Kings to pursue a trade for Atlanta star Trae Young, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The attempt never gained real traction. But it added another layer to Sacramento’s ongoing search for long-term direction during a season defined by frustration and uncertainty.

Reports from The Stein Line indicated that LaVine’s camp tried to spark interest in a deal that would have sent him to Atlanta and brought Young to Sacramento. Former general manager Monte McNair even explored the idea inside the front office, including early discussions about potential trade structures that involved DeAaron Fox. Those conversations never advanced. Instead, the transition to new general manager Scott Perry ended any remaining possibility.

Perry has made it clear that the Kings will not pursue Young, LaMelo Ball, or Ja Morant. Sacramento’s new leadership wants defensive toughness at the point of attack. None of the available star guards fits that profile. Young remains one of the league’s premier offensive engines. But his defensive concerns and the massive cost of a future extension make him an ill fit for a roster that already leans heavily toward offense.

What's next for the Kings?

The Kings enter the week with a 4 and 13 record and remain open to trade inquiries across most of the roster. Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford stand as exceptions because both are viewed as long-term building blocks. Domantas Sabonis also remains unlikely to be moved because of his value to ownership and his comfort in the market. However, his defensive limitations complicate any attempt to extract value in a deal.

LaVine continues to play through frustration as Sacramento searches for stability. His scoring ability remains valuable. But his role and future with the team are unsettled. The push for Young underscored his desire for a star playmaker beside him. But it also highlighted why Sacramento is no longer willing to chase high-scoring guards who offer little on the defensive end.

The Kings remain committed to reshaping the identity of the franchise. The failed offseason attempt to bring Young to Sacramento makes that priority unmistakable.