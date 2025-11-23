On Sunday night, the Atlanta Hawks will hit the floor at home to take on the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season. Both teams will be on the second night of a back to back in this one, and for Atlanta, the injury report is a rather crowded one, with names like Kristaps Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu both being on the injury report. Here's what we know about their respective injuries and their status on Sunday vs the Hornets.

Kristaps Porzingis injury status vs Hornets

Unfortunately, Kristaps Porzingis will miss Sunday's game against Charlotte, as the team is opting to rest him. Porzingis has yet to play in a back to back so far this season, and it's looking likely that the team's plan is to consistently hold him out of those scenarios.

Meanwhile, Onyeka Okongwu, who missed Saturday night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, is questionable with left ankle inflammation, per Brad Rowland of the Locked on Hawks podcast on X, formerly Twitter. Luke Kennard is also questionable with left hip inflammation.

Trae Young, of course, remains out with an MCL injury that he suffered in the first week of the season.

The Hornets have yet to release their injury report for the matchup.

If both Okongwu and Porzingis were unable to go, the Hawks would likely lean heavily on frontcourt players like Mo Gueye and rookie Asa Newell to do most of the heavy lifting, and head coach Quin Snyder would be behooved to try out some small lineups in spurts as well.

Overall, the Hawks currently sit at 10-7 on the season and are looking to take advantage of a rather easy portion of their schedule as Young continues his injury recovery.

In any case, the Hawks and Hornets are set to tip things off at 6:00 pm ET from Atlanta.