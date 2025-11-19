ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Hawks were back at home after a West Coast road trip where they went 4-0, and grew a five-game winning streak in the process. Their next opponent was the Detroit Pistons, which was probably one of the toughest they've had to face over the past week, as they came in on a 10-game winning streak.

Throughout most of the game, the Pistons showed why they're one of the best early in the season, and they gave the Hawks fits on offense and defense. Just like the Hawks did against the Phoenix Suns, they were able to cut a big deficit down the stretch of the fourth quarter, but this time, they weren't able to seal the deal and lost 120-112. Execution was the best down the stretch, as it was hard to get easy looks, and they turned the ball over. On defense, Cade Cunningham hit some tough baskets, and the Hawks didn't have an answer.

“Execution is big for us, especially down the stretch,” Jalen Johnson said after the game. “Obviously, having Trae helps, but I think most importantly, we have to figure out what’s working and what’s not working, and stick with it. Continue to trust the process, we’re eventually going to be sharper in the last five minutes of the game, so I’m not worried about that.”

The Hawks got it down to a one-point game late in the fourth, but after that, they had two turnovers and their shot was blocked. From there, the Pistons' lead jumped back up to eight.

“We were still in the game despite having all those turnovers,” Johnson said. “I gotta be better with the ball, I had four in the second half. They were pretty costly, but I still feel like we gave ourselves a shot at the end of the day.

“We’re not worried. It’s the NBA, we’re not going to be on a perfect streak forever. Detroit was a hot team coming in, and they gave us a good test to see where we’re at with things. I have no doubt in my mind that we’ll bounce back.”

Hawks can't complete comeback in fourth quarter vs. Pistons

Nickeil Alexander-Walker was the big key for the Hawks coming back against the Suns, and he was pivotal and jump-started the run in the fourth against the Pistons. He led the team with 10 points in the quarter, but there are some shots he wished he could have back, especially from three.

“When I really think about it, credit to them for playing good defense,” Alexander-Walker said. “But when I think about it, those are threes that I feel like we will live with. A lot of them, maybe outside of two or three, but out of the nine, I felt like a minimum of five were good looks. So let's say I make three out of those five, it’s a different ball game. Sometimes you’ve got to live with bad shooting nights.

“I didn't feel like we were our normal selves from three, and when we kind of went on that little stretch in the second, I didn't feel like the looks were something that we couldn't live with.”

Despite the loss, Alexander-Walker is taking the same approach that Johnson is: he doesn't seem very worried about the team moving forward.

“Not everybody has been available to play, and we’re still giving ourselves a chance to win against really good teams, so I’m content with where we’re at,” Alexander-Walker said. “Not complacent, but content, and just [put our] head down and get better.”