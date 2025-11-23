The Atlanta Hawks have been living life without Trae Young for the month of November, and other players have had to step up in his absence. Jalen Johnson has answered the call and was rewarded with Eastern Conference Player of the Week recently, but this week, someone else picked up the phone: Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

In the past four games for the Hawks, Alexander-Walker has averaged 24.5 points per game, and he's shooting 41 percent from the 3-point line. He's been a big key for their early success this season, and is looking like one of the best free agent signings in the league this offseason. For Alexander-Walker, the reason for his breakout was because of the work he put in, but also a conversation he had with his cousin – and the reigning MVP – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I think the main thing that I put into focus was my schedule in the summer,” Alexander Walker said. “Making a routine that was going to allow me each and every day to get better. Putting something in place where I’m going into a role that I have to be prepared for.

“After losing in the Western Conference Finals, for me, the feeling that I had being close and only being able to affect so much. I talked to Shai, and he said when I have that opportunity, I gotta make sure I do whatever I can to control those moments. For me, this summer’s work has been to do whatever I can to control those moments.”

Alexander-Walker was looking for a place where he could continue to grow his game, and the Hawks seemed to be the perfect. Now, he's putting all his hard work to use, and it's paying off in big dividends for both sides.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker proving to be big offseason addition

The staff around Alexander-Walker have allowed him to play free, which has also been a key part of his breakout this season.

“As far as the coaching staff goes, they’ve been great in the process,” Alexander-Walker said. “They’re allowing me to make mistakes, giving me confidence. I have a lot of questions and they have a lot of answers.”

“Defensively, he's taken steps. He's shooting the ball with a lot of confidence,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “For all of our guys, their ability to get in the paint and finish or get in the paint and play with each other, those decisions are things he continues to make better, particularly in those situations in Minnesota, he wasn't finding himself in those situations as much.”

When Young returns, there's a good chance that Alexander-Walker's usage will go down, but it's good to know that he is capable of making big shots when they need him to.