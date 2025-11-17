The Atlanta Hawks captured their fifth straight win after escaping the Phoenix Suns, 124-122, at Mortgage Matchup Center on Sunday.

The Hawks rallied back from as much as 20 points, outscoring the Suns in the fourth quarter, 42-27, to improve to 9-5.

A scary incident, however, marred the come-from-behind victory after Zaccharie Risacher suffered a nasty fall following a two-handed dunk with seven minutes left in the final period. His momentum from the fastbreak prevented him from hanging on to the rim.

Fans immediately expressed concern after seeing the video of Risacher's bad fall.

“Damn, what a scary fall for Zaccharie Risacher,” said @ridiculouscage.

Scary fall for the @ATLHawks Zaccharie Risacher. pic.twitter.com/s4nKLRo8g1 — Grand Canyon State Sports (@GCStateSports) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Zacharrie Risacher just took one of the worst falls in NBA history,” claimed @BigCatTrillOG.

Zacharrie Risacher just took one of the worst falls in NBA history pic.twitter.com/N9zSwzg63I — Grande Gato 🇺🇸 (@BigCatTrillOG) November 17, 2025

“Prayers for Zaccharie Risacher, OMG,” added @CGBBURNER.

Article Continues Below

“Zaccharie Risacher, please be okay. That dunk you made was nasty and brutal,” wrote @Sam2_Slime.

zaccharie risacher please be okay that dunk you made was nasty & brutal… pic.twitter.com/36gJhDTDuo — SlimeSam (@Sam2_Slime) November 17, 2025

“OH NO, Zaccharie Risacher!” posted @CubsVgl.

Fortunately, Risacher was able to walk off by himself to the locker room. He didn't return to the game after being ruled out with a hip contusion.

The 20-year-old forward, who was drafted by the Hawks as the top overall pick last year, tallied 15 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The Hawks cannot afford to lose Risacher as they are already playing without Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis. But so far, it looks like Risacher escaped a major setback.

Risacher has been a key cog for Atlanta, teaming up with Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Onyeka Okongwu in holding down the fort amid their injury-stricken stretch.