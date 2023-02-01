It seems Trae Young’s time on the Atlanta Hawks’ injury report will be short.

After missing Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to injury, Young is now slated to return on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. The Hawks sharpshooter is listed as probable for the game, per team reporter Kevin Chouinard.

The Hawks lost to the Blazers in Young’s absence, 129-125. Atlanta clearly lacked the firepower to counter Damian Lillard, who exploded for 42 points. Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant combined for 43 points to make life more difficult for Atlanta.

Despite the fact that Dejounte Murray had a 40-piece himself, it was not enough with his backcourt partner absent.

Of course the good thing is that Trae Young’s injury isn’t serious and it shouldn’t be an issue when he returns on Wednesday. They could really use his help as they face a Suns team that is currently on a roll after winning two straight games.

Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. His 3-point shooting remains erratic as he is making just 31.6 percent of his long-distance shots after having a 38.2 percent clip from that range last season. Despite that, though, he still leads the team in scoring.

Hopefully Ice Trae will be able to stay healthy moving forward. With the team at 27-25 and barely holding on the eighth seed, the Hawks really need him and Murray to lead the way and get them back to the Top 6 in the Eastern Conference.