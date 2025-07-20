The Atlanta Hawks have had one of the busiest offseasons of any team in the NBA, trading for Kristaps Porzingis, signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard, and drafting Asa Newell. It's all been part of an effort from the front office to build an ideal team around the strengths and weaknesses of star point guard Trae Young, who has been the team's offensive engine for the better part of a decade.

Recently, an ESPN NBA Today segment debated Young's potential value on his next contract extension, and former NBA wing Iman Shumpert had some reservations about giving him the max.

“Trae Young, statistically, what he brings to a game of basketball, I get it. At 6'3, it's tough to say can he switch onto a 5 at the end of the game, can he guard a bigger guard…can he make a 2-guard a scoring champion?” wondered Shumpert, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

Trae Young's father, Rayford, then took to social media to hit back at Shumpert, particularly about the last part of his statement, which seemed to incorrectly insinuate that Young doesn't get his teammates involved.

“‘What else besides scoring?' These new retired @NBA dudes y’all putting on @espn gotta start doing their homework…if Trae retired today he’s 3rd all time in assists average! Just led the league last year. What pg switching to a 5 these days?” wrote Young on X.

A polarizing player

Trae Young has garnered a reputation as a high-usage player throughout his career who at times tends to take audacious shots, but his father's point remains that he has led the league in assists on multiple occasions and is one of the most talented pure passers in the NBA.

While Young certainly has some limitations on defense, the Hawks have surrounded him with a roster specifically curated to help soften that blow, giving Young multiple elite point of attack defenders who can shoot as well as a true rim protector in Porzingis.

With the Eastern Conference as wide open as it currently is, the Hawks are hoping that 2025-26 is the year they break through and make their first deep playoff run in several seasons.