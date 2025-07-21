Trae Young is one of the more dynamic guards in the league with his ability to score and make plays for others at a high level. Sometimes, it can get overlooked what he does because of his size, which is one thing that people always point out when talking about his shortcomings on the court. Kevin Durant brought up the topic surrounding small guards on Mind the Game, and a week later, Iman Shumpert shared the same sentiments, but he mentioned Young in his argument.

“Trae Young statistically, what he brings to a game of basketball, I get it,” Shumpert said. “At 6'3, it's tough to say, can he switch onto a 5 at the end of the game, can he guard a bigger guard. What are the other things that he can do besides score it? Can he make a 2-guard a scoring champion?”

"Trae Young statistically what he brings to a game of basketball I get it. At 6'3, it's tough to say can he switch onto a 5 at the end of the game, can he guard a bigger guard…can he make a 2-guard a scoring champion?" – @imanshumpert https://t.co/WXV49PuYPG pic.twitter.com/lQInvvdlGi — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Young must have happened to come across the clip of Shumpert's take, and he made sure to clap back at him.

“That’s why I let them live… what I did to him on the court when we played you’d think he’d have more respect when my name gets brought up! I could keep going… [emoji] no hate this way tho,” Young wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There's no doubt that Young has seen the same narrative surrounding him throughout his career, and he knows all he has to do is win and keep playing at a high level.

Article Continues Below

The one narrative continues to surround Trae Young

Not only did Young have some words for Shumpert, but his father also said something.

“‘What else besides scoring?' These new retired @NBA dudes y’all putting on @espn gotta start doing their homework…if Trae retired today he’s 3rd all time in assists average! Just led the league last year. What pg switching to a 5 these days?” Rayford Young wrote.

There has always been a narrative surrounding small guards that teams can't win championships with them being the No. 1 option. Two players have defied those narratives, and it's been Stephen Curry and Isiah Thomas, who are known as the top guards to ever play the game.

Young has had success in the league, and he's gotten the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals before. This upcoming season, the front office has put size and length around him, which not only helps him but also gives the team the chance to compete with some of the best in the league.