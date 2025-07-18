LAS VEGAS — Entering the 2025 NBA Draft, Asa Newell was one of the most polarizing prospects. Between his length, quickness, and size, Newell was drawing interest from several organizations in the lottery and the middle of the first round. When it came time for the draft, the Georgia big man ended up with his team — the Atlanta Hawks.

Newell was born in Atlanta, and he grew up idolizing the Hawks and attending games wearing a Kyle Korver jersey. Now, he gets a chance to represent his favorite NBA franchise as the hometown kid when he takes the court for the first time inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

During the draft, the Hawks had zoned in on several prospects with their 13th pick, a group that included Newell at the top of their list, league sources told ClutchPoints. However, the New Orleans Pelicans approached them with an irresistible trade involving this lottery pick, a deal new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh knew he had to take.

The Pelicans sent their 23rd-overall pick and an unprotected first-round pick in 2026 to Atlanta to take Derik Queen 13th overall. While this was a risk for the Hawks to take, especially moving down 10 spots and hoping Newell would fall their way, all the stars aligned for the perfect outcome.

Since being picked 23rd in the draft, Newell has been focusing on how to become a more well-rounded player who can make an immediate impact when he steps foot on the court with Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, and the new-look Hawks. That is why NBA Summer League has been vital to Newell's understanding of actually being in the league.

“I think it's just getting into the flow of things when you are on the court. You can physically and mentally prepare yourself for one of these games, but it's different when the adrenaline gets going and you realize this is now the NBA. It's about forming that rookie identity,” Newell told ClutchPoints in a 1-on-1 interview behind the scenes at NBA Summer League in the Thomas & Mack Center.

“I haven't played real, meaningful basketball since March Madness, so being able to knock off the rust in Summer League and finding chemistry with my teammates is essential. I love my teammates. All of them may not be on the Hawks' actual roster, but I'll definitely remember these moments here in Las Vegas.

“I'm a learner. I've really enjoyed learning how all of my teammates play this summer and how I can become a better player by making the necessary adjustments on the court based on who I am playing with.”

That is exactly who Newell is. Whenever he starts talking about his teammates, past or present, he always ends his thoughts with a smile because of how much being a part of a team matters to him.

Asa Newell's growth at NBA Summer League

Hawks rookie Asa Newell through contact 💪 He's got 14 points and 5 rebounds in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/O5j1kERYHn — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Participating in NBA Summer League is obviously a chance for Newell to work on perfecting his game, but genuinely learning about his teammates is equally as important to him. That is one of the main reasons why the Hawks pinpointed him as a must in this year's draft, as Newell's character elevates the entire organization's success.

Before he was ultimately selected by the Hawks and began his NBA journey in Summer League, Newell made it a point of emphasis to tell ClutchPoints that his perimeter game on offense was one of his most underutilized skills in college.

Unlike how they fit him into a box in college, the Hawks are letting Newell play freely in Las Vegas, which has resulted in him displaying his natural plug-and-play instincts from anywhere on the court.

“I think that my 3-point shot-making ability is through the roof right now,” Newell continued. “Really, it's just the pace and physicality of the players that make Summer League different than the level I was at in college. It's all about taking my time and finding my rhythm. Growing into my body and getting strong will be the key point of emphasis for me once we are done here in Las Vegas.

Article Continues Below

“Also, I have been focusing on improving my rebounding position on the court in Summer League. I know that is where I can make an impact right away when the season starts.”

The Hawks have a new identity this offseason.

Aside from still having Young, Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and some other young, dynamic talents on their roster, Atlanta added several key veterans, like Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard.

These players not only supply the Hawks with more depth, but they also bring valuable playoff experience with them to a team filled with growing talents still in the early years of their respective careers.

The Hawks have suddenly entered the conversation of being a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference, even though they have missed the playoffs in back-to-back years. With newfound depth and another “unbelievable competitor,” as Saleh refers to Newell, Atlanta has a chance to be a special team during the 2025-26 season.

Dat New Newell pic.twitter.com/Pgr2wVv1vj — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

At the end of the day, Summer League has helped form the foundation of Newell's professional career. It isn't necessarily about the stats he records or the outcome of each game, but it's about carving out his role entering Year 1 in the NBA.

“I think it's just staying consistent with everything I do. Just showing the coaches that they can put me in the game in any situation,” Newell said. “I feel like that's what any rookie should do. Just proving that you belong and staying consistent.”

That is what Newell has achieved, and that is why he has a chance to be an essential part of the Hawks' success during his rookie campaign.

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is coming to an end. Only a few days remain in the summer showcase, and yet Newell is taking each day, each moment, as a learning lesson to help him find success right away with the Hawks.

“There is so much growth for me in my game, and this is just the start of everything. Now, it's about learning what my team needs from me right away and playing my role to the best of my ability.”