No team in the Eastern Conference took a bigger swing this offseason than the Atlanta Hawks, who signed multiple notable free agents and pulled off a heist of a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on draft night. The move that started it all was Atlanta's trade for Kristaps Porzingis, bringing in the Latvian big man at a relatively low price during the Boston Celtics' recent fire sale.

For his part, Porzingis seems to be excited to join the Hawks, recently describing what he anticipates for an Atlanta team that he has viewed from afar throughout his career.

“I think expectations are high. Atlanta’s been on the edge of the playoffs the last few years, sometimes getting through the first round,” said Porzingis, per Sports Studija, via Dejan Gajic of Basketball Sphere. “It’s a great situation for me to come in and contribute. Maybe even better than Boston, where it was championship or bust.”

Celtics fans might not take too kindly to that last statement, although it should be noted that Porzingis is saying that the Hawks' situation is better for him rather than that the Hawks are a better team overall.

Still, the latter is certainly a possibility in 2025-26, considering how much talent the Celtics parted with this summer in addition to the fact that they will be without Jayson Tatum next year.

An intriguing Hawks team

Just a few months ago, the Trae Young era seemed to be reaching an unceremonious conclusion with the Hawks' second straight exit in the play-in round. The team still hasn't won a playoff series since their 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run.

However, the Hawks' front office has shown a pulse this offseason, bringing in Porzingis and signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard in free agency, as well as drafting Asa Newell last month.

All of these moves, combined with the current injury-riddled Eastern Conference landscape and projected growth from some of Atlanta's younger players like Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher, could make the Hawks threats to embark on a deep playoff run this year.

Atlanta will find out its schedule for the 2025-26 season in August.