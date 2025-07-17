The Atlanta Hawks have had one of the busiest offseasons in the NBA, trading for Kristaps Porzingis, drafting Asa Newell, and signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard in free agency. It's been a clear signal from the front office that the Hawks are looking to take full advantage of the current injury-riddled state of the Eastern Conference.

On Thursday, Atlanta continued its quest to add more shooting to the roster by signing free agent wing Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal, per NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on X, formerly Twitter.

Scotto noted that the former Orlando Magic 22 year-old shot over 50% from beyond the three-point arc after the All-Star break last season.

The move adds even more shooting depth to a Hawks team that had invested heavily in that department so far this offseason.

How much have the Hawks improved?

If (and that's a large caveat) Kristaps Porzingis can stay reasonably healthy, then the Hawks have arguably the most consistent center rotation in the league with the Latvian former All-Star and Onyeka Okongwu.

Article Continues Below

Atlanta's lack of shooting in 2024-25 reared its ugly head at several points during the season last year, and the additions of Alexander-Walker, Porzingis, Kennard, and now Houstan, each of whom shot 38% or better from beyond the arc last season, should certainly help out in that area.

Even first round draft pick Asa Newell has shown off what appears to be a smoother shooting form during his stint with the Hawks' Summer League team in Las Vegas over the last week.

With Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton both likely to miss next season due to injury, the Eastern Conference, which was already the weaker of the two, now appears as wide open as it's been in years, and the Hawks are certainly trying to take advantage of that without mortgaging their future.

While some of Trae Young's well-documented deficiencies have certainly played a role in the Hawks' mediocrity over the past four years, he's never had a supporting cast anywhere near as deep as the one he's going to play alongside in 2025-26.

The Hawks' schedule for next season will come out in August.