Trae Young knows it takes a lot to bring great talent to the Atlanta Hawks. This offseason saw him go through that in a big way.

The Hawks got Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard throughout the summer via signings and trades. These moves significantly improved the quality of the roster, elevating their chances of being playoff contenders.

Young reflected on the team's recent moves on a July 17 episode of his podcast, From The Point. He went over the recruitment process, specifically Alexander-Walker and Kennard, as he was happy to make the idea come to fruition.

“But the recruitment process of free agents like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard—I know you personally reached out to both of those guys. Did you have a relationship with either of them? And if so—or if not—what was that recruitment conversation or process like for you as a leader of the Hawks?” his co-host Winston Nelson asked.

“Yeah, no—I mean, I talked to both of them on the phone. I was able to talk to them. I’ve known them for years. I mean, being in this game, you connect with guys throughout the years, so I’ve known both of those guys for years. But yeah, I reached out to both of them and we were able to connect. Obviously, they both had options, but I wanted them on my team, and I know they would make our team better. So we were able to talk and make it happen. I'm happy that they’re on my team—we made it work,” Young answered.

What's next for Trae Young, Hawks

Trae Young and the Hawks have a lot to look forward to in the 2025-26 season.

Their additions to the roster give them the opportunity to elevate their odds of making a deep playoff run. The last two seasons ended in unlucky fashion as they lost in the play-in tournament. Since their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, Atlanta has lost in the first round or exited in the play-in tournament.

The Hawks have a chance to make a lot of noise next season. And with their additions, they can have a lot of confidence in their ability to make history.