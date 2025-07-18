Trae Young knows it takes a lot to bring great talent to the Atlanta Hawks. This offseason saw him go through that in a big way.

The Hawks got Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard throughout the summer via signings and trades. These moves significantly improved the quality of the roster, elevating their chances of being playoff contenders.

Young reflected on the team's recent moves on a July 17 episode of his podcast, From The Point. He went over the recruitment process, specifically Alexander-Walker and Kennard, as he was happy to make the idea come to fruition.

“But the recruitment process of free agents like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard—I know you personally reached out to both of those guys. Did you have a relationship with either of them? And if so—or if not—what was that recruitment conversation or process like for you as a leader of the Hawks?” his co-host Winston Nelson asked.

“Yeah, no—I mean, I talked to both of them on the phone. I was able to talk to them. I’ve known them for years. I mean, being in this game, you connect with guys throughout the years, so I’ve known both of those guys for years. But yeah, I reached out to both of them and we were able to connect. Obviously, they both had options, but I wanted them on my team, and I know they would make our team better. So we were able to talk and make it happen. I'm happy that they’re on my team—we made it work,” Young answered.

What's next for Trae Young, Hawks

Article Continues Below
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (34) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena.
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Trae Young and the Hawks have a lot to look forward to in the 2025-26 season.

Their additions to the roster give them the opportunity to elevate their odds of making a deep playoff run. The last two seasons ended in unlucky fashion as they lost in the play-in tournament. Since their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, Atlanta has lost in the first round or exited in the play-in tournament.

The Hawks have a chance to make a lot of noise next season. And with their additions, they can have a lot of confidence in their ability to make history.

More Atlanta Hawks News
Orlando Magic guard Caleb Houstan (2) shoots a three point basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) during the second half at Kia Center.
Hawks poach free-agent sharpshooter from divisional rivalJackson Stone ·
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker smiling, with Derik Queen (in Pelicans uniform) beside them
Atlanta Hawks’ perfect move in 2025 NBA offseasonJedd Pagaduan ·
Terance Mann in a Nets jersey saying "I'm home!" with a Nets logo next to him
Nets’ Terance Mann reacts to ‘crazy’ Brooklyn homecoming after Hawks tradeErik Slater ·
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8 now a Hawks player) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
Atlanta Hawks 2025 NBA free agency grades for every signingRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Hawks' Asa Newell, Kobe Bufkin, and Nikola Djurisic all smiling
Biggest Atlanta Hawks overreactions from 2025 NBA Summer LeagueJedd Pagaduan ·
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
Hawks rumors: Atlanta not having ‘substantial talks’ on Trae Young contract extensionMalik Brown ·