College football season is only weeks away! Usually, FCS teams play against FBS teams in what's known as “money games”. The FCS teams play said games for a monetary payout from the FBS teams to take the field. Normally it ends in a loss for the FCS opponent. But, there are a few FCS teams that have taken on FBS competition and won. North Carolina A&T is a perfect example.

The Aggies, during their 2015-2019 championship run in the MEAC, beat three FBS teams: Kent State in 2016, UNC-Charlotte in 2017, and East Carolina in 2018. There are other HBCUs that have pulled it off in recent years, such as Howard University's history-making 2017 upset of UNLV behind quarterback Caylin Newton. Now, several HBCUs look to recreate the magic of North Carolina A&T and Howard, defying the odds and beating an FBS team to showcase the talent that HBCU football possesses. Tennessee State is an example of an HBCU football program looking to prove itself against tough FBS competition.

“They put helmets and cleats on just like we do. We've been working all summer,” linebacker James Green said in an interview with The Tennesseean. “We haven't been waking up and running hills just to go to Notre Dame and lay down.”

This season 17 HBCUs will be taking the field against FBS teams, per Stan Becton of NCAA.com. Howard, Delaware State, South Carolina State, Texas Southern, and Bethune-Cookman will be playing multiple games against FBS competition this season. Listed below is the full schedule of HBCU football teams vs. FBS opponents this season.