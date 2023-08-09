College football season is only weeks away! Usually, FCS teams play against FBS teams in what's known as “money games”. The FCS teams play said games for a monetary payout from the FBS teams to take the field. Normally it ends in a loss for the FCS opponent. But, there are a few FCS teams that have taken on FBS competition and won. North Carolina A&T is a perfect example.
The Aggies, during their 2015-2019 championship run in the MEAC, beat three FBS teams: Kent State in 2016, UNC-Charlotte in 2017, and East Carolina in 2018. There are other HBCUs that have pulled it off in recent years, such as Howard University's history-making 2017 upset of UNLV behind quarterback Caylin Newton. Now, several HBCUs look to recreate the magic of North Carolina A&T and Howard, defying the odds and beating an FBS team to showcase the talent that HBCU football possesses. Tennessee State is an example of an HBCU football program looking to prove itself against tough FBS competition.
“They put helmets and cleats on just like we do. We've been working all summer,” linebacker James Green said in an interview with The Tennesseean. “We haven't been waking up and running hills just to go to Notre Dame and lay down.”
This season 17 HBCUs will be taking the field against FBS teams, per Stan Becton of NCAA.com. Howard, Delaware State, South Carolina State, Texas Southern, and Bethune-Cookman will be playing multiple games against FBS competition this season. Listed below is the full schedule of HBCU football teams vs. FBS opponents this season.
|HBCU
|FBS Team
|Date & Time
|TV or Streaming Broadcast
|North Carolina A&T
|University of Alabama-Birmingham
|Thursday, August 31st, 8 PM EST
|ESPN+
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|Tulsa
|Thursday, August 31st, 8 PM EST
|ESPN+
|Howard
|Eastern Michigan
|Friday, September 1st, 6:30 PM EST
|ESPN+
|Tennessee
|Notre Dame
|Saturday, September 2nd, 3:30 PM EST
|NBC/Peacock
|South Carolina State
|Charlotte
|Saturday, September 2nd, 6 PM EST
|ESPN+
|Alcorn
|Southern Miss
|Saturday, September 2nd, 7 PM EST
|ESPN+
|Bethune-Cookman
|Memphis
|Saturday, September 2nd, 7 PM EST
|ESPN+
|Alabama A&M
|Vanderbilt
|Saturday, September 2nd, 7 PM EST
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Delaware State
|Army
|Saturday, September 9th, 12 PM EST
|CBS Sports Network
|South Carolina State
|Georgia Tech
|Saturday, September 9th, 1 PM EST
|ESPN+/ACC Network Extra
|Texas Southern
|Toledo
|Saturday, September 9th, 3:30 PM EST
|ESPN+
|Morgan State
|Akron
|Saturday, September 9th, 6 PM EST
|ESPN+
|Florida A&M
|South Florida
|Saturday, September 9th, 7 PM EST
|ESPN+
|Grambling
|LSU
|Saturday, September 9th, 7:30 PM EST
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Bethune-Cookman
|University of Miami
|Thursday, September 14th, 7:30 PM EST
|ACC Network
|Norfolk State
|Temple
|Saturday, September 16th, 2 PM EST
|ESPN+
|North Carolina Central
|UCLA
|Saturday, September 16th, 5 PM EST
|Pac-12 Network
|Prairie View A&M
|SMU
|Saturday, September 16th, 7 PM EST
|ESPN+
|Texas Southern
|Rice
|Saturday, September 16th, 7 PM EST
|ESPN+
|Jackson State
|Texas State
|Saturday, September 16th, 7 PM EST
|ESPN+
|Delaware State
|Miami (OH)
|Saturday, September 23rd, 3:30 PM EST
|TBD
|Howard
|Northwestern
|Saturday, October 7th, 2 PM EST
|TBD