The Texas Rangers are in the Midwest to take on the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Cardinals Projected Starters

Andrew Heaney vs. Michael McGreevy

Andrew Heaney (4-10) with a 3.77 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 105 innings pitched, 105K/30BB, .246 oBA

Last Start: at Toronto Blue Jays: No Decision, 5 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 3.73 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 60.1 innings pitched, 61K/16BB, .273 oBA

Michael McGreevy

Michael McGreevy is Making his MLB debut Wednesday night.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Cardinals Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -108

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Cardinals

Time: 2:15 PM ET/11:15 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Andrew Heaney does not have the record to prove it, but he is pitching decently well this season. Heaney is not only better on the road, but he is better in day games too. In day games, Heaney has a 3.09 ERA, and hitters have a tougher time getting hits off him. That should bode well for him against this Cardinals offense. St. Louis is not a team that will hit for much power, so Heaney just has to attack in the zone, and he should be fine. If he can do that, the Rangers will win the game.

Texas is going up against a pitcher who will be making his MLB debut. It is never easy to make a debut, and it will not be easy to do so against the Rangers. In triple-A this season, McGreevy has a 4.45 ERA, and opponents are batting .257 off him. This means he has the tendency to leave some pitches over the plate and be a bit hittable. The Rangers should be able to rack up some hits in this game.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, McGreevy is making his debut Wednesday afternoon. It will not be easy, but the adrenaline will be flowing, and that could be used to his advantage. One thing McGreevy has done well lately is limit the hits. He gets in trouble allowing hits occasionally, but he seems to have figured something out. In fact, his last start before being called up was six shutout innings while allowing just two hits. The Cardinals will need that type of start Wednesday night.

The Cardinals need to get to Heaney in this one. Heaney has allowed opponents to hit for a much better average on the road. Opponents are batting over .270 off Heaney when he pitches away from home. This means the Cardinals should be able to do some damage Wednesday night. If the Cardinals can get their bats going in this one, they should be able to win this game.

Final Rangers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

When a pitcher makes his debut, it is always an exciting watch. However, I am not sure I can trust McGreevy to have a good start in this one. I expect the Rangers to score some runs off McGreevy. For that reason, I am going to take Rangers to win this game straight up.

Final Rangers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-108)