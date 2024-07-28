The USC Trojans football program is one of the most storied in college football history, boasting numerous national championships, conference titles, and a long list of legendary players who have left indelible marks on the sport.

Before USC football kicks off for the 2024 season, now as Big Ten members, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Trojans history, celebrating their contributions and legacies.

1. O.J. Simpson (RB, 1967-1968)

O.J. Simpson was one of the most electrifying and dominant running backs in college football history. Winning the Heisman Trophy in 1968, Simpson set numerous records, including 3,423 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns over two seasons. His speed, power, and vision made him nearly unstoppable.

Simpson's success continued in the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the Buffalo Bills, earning five Pro Bowl selections and becoming the first player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. Despite his controversial post-football life, Simpson's contributions to USC and his on-field achievements secure his place among the greatest Trojans.

2. Charles White (RB, 1976-1979)

Charles White was one of the most productive and dynamic running backs in USC history. Winning the Heisman Trophy in 1979, White led the nation in rushing with 2,050 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. He finished his college career with 6,245 rushing yards, making him the second all-time leading rusher in NCAA history at the time.

White's impact on USC football was profound, helping the Trojans win the 1978 national championship and two Rose Bowl titles. His success continued in the NFL, where he had a solid career, including a Pro Bowl selection. White's contributions to USC's storied tradition secure his place among the greatest players.

3. Anthony Munoz (OT, 1976-1979)

Anthony Munoz is often considered the greatest offensive lineman in football history. Despite battling injuries during his college career, Munoz's talent and dominance were undeniable. He played a crucial role in USC's 1978 national championship team and was named a consensus All-American.

Munoz's impact extended to the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the Cincinnati Bengals, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and nine First-Team All-Pro honors. His combination of size, strength, and technique set the standard for offensive tackles, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest Trojans.

4. Tony Boselli (OT, 1991-1994)

Tony Boselli is one of the most dominant offensive linemen in college football history. A two-time consensus All-American, Boselli was known for his strength, technique, and consistency. He was a cornerstone of USC's offensive line during his tenure, helping the Trojans achieve significant success in the early 1990s.

Boselli was the second overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft and went on to have a stellar career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, earning five Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pro honors. His excellence at both the college and professional levels secures his place among the greatest USC players.

Reggie Bush is one of the most dynamic and exciting players in college football history. Winning the Heisman Trophy in 2005 (later vacated, then later given back), Bush was a two-time consensus All-American and helped lead USC to two national championships. His ability to make jaw-dropping plays as a runner, receiver, and returner made him a fan favorite and a constant highlight reel.

Bush's NFL career had its ups and downs, but his impact on the game during his time at USC is undeniable. His combination of speed, agility, and vision revolutionized the running back position and solidified his legacy as one of the greatest Trojans ever.

6. Marcus Allen (RB, 1978-1981)

Marcus Allen is one of the most versatile and talented running backs in college football history. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1981 after rushing for 2,342 yards and 22 touchdowns, becoming the first player in NCAA history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. Allen was a two-time consensus All-American and helped lead USC to a national championship in 1978.

Allen's impact extended to the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, earning six Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl MVP. His excellence at both the college and professional levels ensures his place among the greatest Trojans.

7. Junior Seau (LB, 1988-1989)

Junior Seau was one of the most ferocious and talented linebackers to ever play at USC. Known for his speed, intensity, and playmaking ability, Seau was a unanimous All-American in 1989 and won the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year award. His impact on the field was immediate and profound, leading the Trojans' defense with unmatched passion.

Seau's legacy continued in the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the San Diego Chargers, earning 12 Pro Bowl selections and being named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. His contributions to USC and his professional accolades make him one of the greatest Trojans ever.

8. Ronnie Lott (DB, 1977-1980)

Ronnie Lott is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive backs in football history. During his time at USC, Lott was a consensus All-American and a key member of the Trojans' defense. Known for his hard-hitting style, intelligence, and leadership, Lott helped USC win the 1978 national championship and secure two Rose Bowl victories.

Lott’s impact extended beyond college, as he went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, earning 10 Pro Bowl selections and winning four Super Bowl titles. His contributions to USC and his professional success solidify his place among the greatest Trojans.

9. Brad Budde (OG, 1976-1979)

Brad Budde was one of the most dominant offensive guards in college football history. A unanimous All-American in 1979, Budde was instrumental in paving the way for USC's potent rushing attack. His outstanding play earned him the Lombardi Award, given to the nation's top lineman.

Budde's contributions to USC's success were significant, as he helped lead the Trojans to a national championship in 1978 and multiple Rose Bowl victories. His excellence on the offensive line and his accolades make him one of the greatest players in USC history.

10. Ricky Bell (RB, 1973-1976)

Ricky Bell was a powerful and productive running back for the Trojans, known for his toughness and ability to gain yards after contact. Bell finished his USC career with 3,689 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. In 1975, he led the nation in rushing with 1,875 yards and was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

Bell's performance helped USC secure numerous victories and maintain their status as a college football powerhouse. Although his NFL career was cut short due to injuries, Bell's impact at USC remains significant, earning him a place among the program's all-time greats.