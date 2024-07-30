The Auburn football team hasn't had a ton of success on the football field in recent years, but they are recruiting at an elite level right now. Hugh Freeze is about to enter his second year as the head coach of the Tigers, and he has one of the best 2025 recruiting classes right now. Auburn has been hot on the recruiting trail, and their latest commitment is from four-star safety Anquon Fegans, who announced his decision on Monday night.

“BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Anquon Fegans has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 185 S from Alabaster, AL chose the Tigers over LSU & Georgia. Ranked as a Top 60 Recruit (No. 5 S) per On3 Industry.”

Aquon Fegans had a short and sweet message for Auburn football fans after his commitment.

“War Damn Eagle,” Fegans said.

What a get for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers. Fegans is the #44 player in the 2025 class according to 247 Sports, he is the #3 S in the class and the #2 player in the state of Alabama. He currently attends Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. There were a lot of top schools that wanted to land Fegans, but he will be playing for Freeze and Auburn.

Auburn football has been red hot on the recruiting trail

Who knew that the Freeze would make things so hot on the recruiting trail for Auburn football. The Tigers have been absolutely cleaning up this past week.

“Auburn is closing out July as the hottest team on the Recruiting Trail,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “Since Saturday the Tigers have: – Landed 7 Commitments – Flipped 2 Recruits from Alabama – Rose to the No. 6 Class in 2024 – No. 1 Class in 2026.”

The tweet says the number six class in 2024, but it is supposed to say 2025.

What a week for Auburn. Not only have they been landing top commitments, but they are stealing them away from their biggest rival. That has to feel good.

Things are going great for the Auburn football 2025 recruiting class, but it's good to see them getting a head start on the 2026 class as well. There is obviously a lot of time before things wrap up in the 2025 class, but these younger guys are seeing what a special recruiting class this is going to be, and they want the same thing to happen the next year.

Year one of the Hugh Freeze era wasn't great as Auburn finished with a 6-6 regular season record and they ended up going 6-7 after losing to Maryland in their bowl game. However, Freeze is confident that he knows why things went wrong last year, and he believes that he has made the necessary changes to make his team more successful. They are recruiting at an elite level, now they need to play at an elite level.