The Michigan football team is not being picked among the top 1-2 teams of the Big Ten this season, a shocking development for Wolverines fans used to being a part of the ‘Big Two' along with Ohio State football.

Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore's team has beaten the Buckeyes three straight times, including last season's walk-off win on Rod Moore's interception of Kyle McCord.

Now, Moore is revealing the latest Wolverines defender who has been starring in practice and could become a big difference-maker in practice.

Moore's comments came as Donovan Edwards made a statement about his likely workload for the 2024-2025 season. Meanwhile, UM tight end Colston Loveland got a Travis Kelce comparison that will drive fans wild.

Michigan football's newest “beast” is an unexpected player who was a four-star recruit from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA. A member of the Class of 2024, he will need to put on some weight to contribute at a high level, but he is well on his way at this point in time.

Cole Sullivan Michigan Wolverines' newest defensive ‘beast'

If Coach Moore, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary and the rest of the Wolverines' staff could give out a championship belt for “beasthood” among standout young defenders, that award just might go to Sullivan.

The Michigan football leader Moore said that Sullivan will find playing time in the Wolverines' already crowded and talented linebacking corps led by Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham.

“Sherrone Moore says frosh linebacker Cole Sullivan will play…Gonna be a beast at some point,” Wolverines reporter Chris Balas said on X.

Michigan's brutal schedule, revealed

The Michigan football team will need all the help they can get with Fresno State coming to the Big House for the home opener and Texas set to visit the following week.

The Wolverines' toughest games this season include two matchups with former Pac-12 powers, now members of the Big Ten Conference. Oregon and Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel are being picked second behind Ohio State in the conference while USC is lurking in the weeds, ready to pounce on Michigan with its high powered offense and (hopefully, for Trojans fans' sake) improving defense.

How tough is Michigan football's 2024 schedule? Tough as nails, judging by the fact that their national championship game opponent, Washington football, isn't even considered to be one of their toughest 2024 football matchups.

The Wolverines boast the number one ranked player on EA Sports' College Football 25 video game, Will Johnson. Will Johnson admitted recently that he wasn't playing fully healthy last season and that gives Michigan fans additional hope for another All-American season, and perhaps a Heisman season.

Cole Sullivan likely won't play at an all-Big Ten level in his first year on campus, but he does have the raw talent to make an impact, as Moore shared recently.