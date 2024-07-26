In College Football 25, teams may redshirt a player to give them an extra year of eligibility. Overall, redshirting a player comes with its own pros and cons that can help or hinder your team's roster. Nevertheless, sometimes you have no choice but to redshirt a player if you need to address other positions. Therefore, we created a guide on how to Redshirt players in College Football 25's Dynasty Mode. Furthermore, we'll show you how your Road To Glory player can also get redshirted

How Do You Redshirt Players in College Football 25?

Overall, Redshirting players is a feature that's used in both Dynasty and Road To Glory. Essentially it's a way of letting a player get an extra year if they got zero or limited playing time. For example, if you brought on a promising three-star recruit but don't have a starting spot for them yet, you can redshirt them to give them an extra year. However, there are things to consider when Redshirting a player:

Players can only be redshirted once and if they appeared in four game or less

Freshman players who play less than four games automatically get redshirted (Dynasty & Road To Glory)

Redshirting a player can affect their status with the team, prompting some to enter the Transfer Portal

How to Redshirt a Player in Dynasty

In College Football 25's Dynasty Mode, you can Redshirt a player in the Redshirt Menu under the Team Section in Dynasty. In this Menu, you can Redshirt any player who's appeared in four games or less. A player with their name grayed out means they already used their Redshirt year.

Be careful in Redshirting players with more experience. If you Redshirt a Junior or Senior who lists Playing time as one of their core values, you might lose that player in the Transfer Portal. Therefore, we recommend redshirting young players who you know you want to start, but not within the next season.

How to become a Redshirt player in Road To Glory

To get Redshirted in College Football 25 Road To Glory, your player needs to appear in less than four games their Freshman year.

Depending on your position and rating in Road To Glory, you might see little playing time in your first season. Thankfully, the school can redshirt you and maintain your eligibility for another year. However there's a couple of things you should consider then before you pick your school.

If you want to ensure you'll play a full four year-career, either join a school you can start for right away, or one that will redshirt you as you gain experience points. The former is the easiest way to ensure you get playing time (and you can still use the Transfer Portal). You can see a team's depth chart before you sign with them on the team selection page in RTG.

However, what if you do not want to play for Kennesaw State or another low-rated school? With a Redshirt, the extra year allots you enough time to increase your XP and still play four years.

Say you start as a three-star HB recruit for Kansas. Sure, starter Devin Neal will see most carries, and you might be on the bottom of the depth chart. However, you can use this time to increase your XP, play Practice Sessions, and earn skill points and coach trust. There's a good chance you'll play in four games or less, making you eligible for a redshirt status.

We recommend not spending skill points until the season's end. If you earn enough XP and upgrade your attributes, you might actually engage in a position battle and earn a second-string spot. As a second-string halfback, there's a more-than-likely chance you'll see the field in more than four games.

So when Neal (or whoever the starter is) declares for the draft or graduates, there'll be more competition in the position room. Now, you'll get a better chance to engage in a position battle and earn the starting job.

Because of the wide variety of schools and depth charts, there's still a level of uncertainty about how much play time you'll get. So take your time in deciding where you play because it will affect your player's career. After all, you'll want to import a superstar-quality player to Madden 25 when the time comes.

Overall, that wraps up our guide on Redshirts in College Football 25. We hope this helps you understand how the system works in the game, and how you can utilize it in both Dynasty and Road to Glory. Best of luck in making history for your program!

Check out some of our other guides on College Football 25, like how to pass, recruit, or even showboat on your way to the endzone.

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.