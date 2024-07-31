Although there was some volatility, Terrell Owens provided San Francisco 49ers fans with a multitude of memorable moments during his eight-year tenure with the franchise. Now, his son is hoping to make a name for himself in Santa Clara. That difficult undertaking begins at training camp.

Terique Owens did not look the part of a long shot on Tuesday, though, making a strong impression on those who attended the practice. The undrafted wide receiver secured a long reception that apparently would have been brought to the end zone for a touchdown, via Kyle Madison of Niners Wire, and impressed people with his speed and route-running ability.

The advantages of being the son of an all-time great are likely offset by a modest college football career, which was highlighted by the 28 catches, 528 yards and four touchdowns he recorded in his senior season at FCS program Missouri State University. Therefore, Owens must earn his spot on the 53-man roster through his own hard work and skill.

Can Terique Owens make it work on 49ers?

He seemed to be up to task in his latest training camp session. Cracking the 49ers depth chart is tough to do in general, but it is especially strenuous at the WR position. Several pass-catchers are already vying for targets.

While Second-Team All-Pro selection Brandon Aiyuk might not suit up for the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle all factor heavily into head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Add in rookie first-round pick Ricky Pearsall and fourth-rounder Jacob Cowing, and the climb becomes mightily steep for someone like Owens.

The widely unknown athlete overshadowed his fellow rooks on Tuesday, however. Terique Owens must exemplify the same on-field intensity his father did during his illustrious career. Perseverance and consistency will be essential if he is going to survive final cuts.

But even if the 6-foot-3 native of Fremont, California is left off the NFL roster, he can still lock down a practice squad slot. The most intriguing training camp storylines often revolve around the hidden gems who desperately fight to make the team. 49ers fans will be interested to see if yet another Owens can surpass scouts' expectations.