The United States faces off against South Sudan for the second game of the Group C preliminary round on Wednesday. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics odds series with a USA-South Sudan prediction and pick.

After a slow start, the United States, led by LeBron James and Kevin Durant, found their rhythm and cruised to a win over Nikola Jokic and Serbia 110-84. James and Durant didn't miss a shot until late in the game. They both were on fire and scored a combined 44 points on 17-22 shooting. Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker were major contributors in the starting lineup, while Anthony Edwards was the next best option off the bench outside of Durant. Head coach Steve Kerr prioritized Durant's minutes and therefore did not play Jayson Tatum. It will be interesting to see how Kerr manages the minutes of his forwards as the Olympics carry on.

South Sudan beat Puerto Rico in the opener, 90-79. Carlik Jones, who has played for the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls, led the way with 19 points on 7-15 shooting. Marial Shayok, who was a 2nd round draft pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 out of Iowa State, had 15 points on 5-10 shooting. This squad is scrappy and looking to prove a point in their first-ever Olympics. They almost beat the Americans a few weeks ago but LeBron had other plans. If they play with the same heart and energy, they can keep the score close, which could be crucial for them to advance to the next round.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men's basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: USA-South Sudan Basketball Odds

USA: -29 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

South Sudan: +29 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 191 (-112)

Under: 191 (-108)

How to Watch USA vs. South Sudan in Paris

Time: 3:00 ET/noon PT

TV: Peacock, NBC

Why USA Will Cover the Spread/Win

USA has a large spread to cover. They need to win by 30 points and in order for that to happen, they can not slack off on defense as they did they first time they played. South Sudan was able to do what they wanted in the first half and outscored the Americans in both quarters. The third quarter was all USA and that helped them close the gap for the eventual win. I do not expect the U.S. to repeat that performance against South Sudan this time around.

Why South Sudan Will Cover the Spread/Win

Shayok went 6-12 from beyond the arc in the first matchup and will need to be hot from three in order for his team to keep it close. The three-point shot is the one weapon that can harm the Americans. There is no doubt that the U.S. will finish with more field goals made, but South Sudan can get hot from deep and frustrate the Americans.

Jones finished with a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the first matchup. He was certainly a nightmare for the Americans and he will be the No. 1 focus for Steve Kerr and his team defensively in this matchup.

Final USA-South Sudan Prediction & Pick

I can't see a scenario where South Sudan wins this game. I also have a hard time believing that the U.S. will win by 29 points. That is a lot of points in a 40-minute contest. They beat Serbia by 26 points thanks to a huge second half but this South Sudan team has shown heart so far in the Olympics. I like South Sudan to cover 29 points while Team USA goes on to a 2-0 start with four points in Group C.

Final USA-South Sudan Prediction & Pick: South Sudan +29 (-110)