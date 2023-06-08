Chris Paul is known for his elite college stint with Wake Forest basketball. Little do most people know that the point of god is a proud product of an HBCU. Paul graduated from Winston-Salem State University in December with a degree in Communications. It had a massive impact on the former Phoenix Suns star.

Chris Paul and Winston-Salem State

Growing up, Chris Paul was fascinated with Winston-Salem State and their great football culture. He reminisced about all of it in The Pivot Podcast.

“I don’t ever go to Wake Forest. Like, they got like trees around the campus so you can’t see there, but I would go to Winston-Salem State all the time because we would go to the football games on Saturday. My cousins, all my family went there and so that’s just my normal,” said Paul looking back to their family bonding in the HBCU.

Paul continued to cheer for Winston-Salem State as he got older.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I went to Wake Forest University and I’m so grateful for that opportunity and what I was able to do from Wake Forest, but that doesn’t mean that I still can’t support Winston-Salem State, and A&T,” said the former Phoenix Suns point guard.

Chris Paul never looked back as he had his sights set on graduating from Winston-Salem State. His accomplishment meant a lot to him as he was ecstatic when he finally got his degree.

“I’ve never been a quitter. Never will be. But it’s something I told my mom right before I left school. Like, when I went that I was going to do it. I’ll never forget my brother when he graduated, I was just so proud. Everybody in my family didn’t get that opportunity,” he said reminiscing about the feeling of graduating.

He may be known as one of the best to don the Wake Forest basketball jersey, but Chris Paul has Winston-Salem in his heart.