Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, chartered a new chapter in London, United Kingdom, broadening its worldwide reach. The sorority established the Alpha Delta Alpha Omega Chapter on May 30.

Among the 25 charter members, the women have successful careers in real estate, finance, medicine, business, and other fields. The group's dedication to community involvement has led them to collaborate with over a dozen local groups during the past year. More than 350 Childhood Hunger Power Packs (also known as CHIPP™ weekend meals) have been distributed, more than 200 Blessing Bags have been put together, an eight-week entrepreneurship training program for women has been facilitated, more than 200 volunteer hours have been completed, and more than £3,000 has been invested in Black-owned businesses.

With the help of volunteers and visiting sorority members, the chapter will maintain this focus via its first formal service initiatives. Members will plan events like gathering professional clothing for women returning to work and collecting and distributing children's books written by Black writers.

“These women are already making an enormous difference in and around London,” said Carrie J. Clark, International Regional Director for Alpha Kappa Alpha. “They are an amazing group of servant leaders who I am confident will expand Alpha Kappa Alpha’s legacy of service in the Greater London area for years to come.”

The sorority has spearheaded several international projects, including building schools in South Africa during apartheid, providing aid to women and children in Liberia, and reducing poverty in sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, the sorority founded the For Members Only Federal Credit Union, the nation's first Black-owned, female-led, sorority-based digital financial institution.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is the oldest Greek-letter sorority founded by Black college women. The sorority was founded in 1908 on the Howard University campus in Washington, D.C., by nine collegiate women. With more than 365,000 members, it now has members in over 13 countries and territories, including the United Kingdom.