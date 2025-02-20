Former NFL star turned HBCU head coach DeSean Jackson has made headlines once again this offseason, this time for offering Madden San Miguel, better known as ‘Baby Gronk' a verbal scholarship to Delaware State.

The news, originally reported by MaxPreps and 247Sports, attracted significant attention due to both San Miguel’s online notoriety and the unconventional nature of offering a scholarship to such a young athlete. Known for his extensive social media presence, San Miguel boasts 660,000 Instagram followers and 438,000 YouTube subscribers. His content frequently features appearances with high-profile athletes like Bronny James and Travis Hunter.

Though San Miguel’s social media-driven fame has sparked controversy, with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski calling it “awkward” and “annoying,” videos showcasing his football skills suggest promise. Nevertheless, questions remain about the long-term trajectory of his athletic development, given his early exposure to the competitive sports world.

In a 2023 Interview with The Athletic, San Miguel’s father, Jake, spoke about their efforts to build his son’s brand, citing the unpredictability of life as a key motivator.

“Well, you never know, dude,” San Miguel said. “My kids or anybody else’s kids, they could become drug addicts, fall for a woman, get into trouble, health problems could pop up, you never know where life will go. That’s why all we’re doing is putting a platform behind him, so if an injury happens, he’s taken care of.”

DeSean Jackson has been attracting a lot of attention to Delaware State with his latest moves, including hiring former NFL star Clinton Portis. Bringing Portis to Delaware State marks another bold step for Jackson in his first year as head coach of the Hornets. Delaware State hasn’t captured a MEAC title since 2007, and the addition of high-profile names like Jackson and Portis highlights the program’s dedication to a major rebuild.

Recently, DeSean Jackson unveiled his new coaching staff, featuring several coaches with NFL experience. He also introduced his first signing day class at Delaware State, which included strong representation from the West Coast.