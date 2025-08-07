Florida A&M's FAMU Foundation is seeing a staff shakeup as the school year is set to begin. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, W. Anthony Neal was compelled to step down from his dual role. He was placed on administrative leave on August 1st, though his resignation is effective on September 30th and could be shortened upon him obtaining another position.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work for this distinguished institution,” Neal said in a July 30 email obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat. “I have, tremendously, enjoyed the opportunity to work with each one of you and I wish you all the best!”

Brandi Tatum-Fedrick, FAMU’s Assistant Vice President for Annual Affinity Giving and University Engagement, is now serving as Acting Vice President for University Advancement. According to an August 1 letter from FAMU President Marva Johnson to senior leadership and department heads obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, Tatum-Fedrick will continue overseeing the Alumni Affairs Office while stepping into this interim role.

The staff shakeup within the FAMU Foundation isn't the only change happening at Florida A&M. New university president Marva Johnson started her tenure at the university on August 1st, amid outcry from the Rattler community for her candidacy and eventual confirmation to the position.

Johnson previously served as Vice President of State Government Affairs for Charter Communications. She also served eight years on the Florida State Board of Education. She was appointed for a first four-year term by Governor Rick Scott and later reappointed for a second term by Governor Ron DeSantis.

“If I was to seat a CEO or president of a business, I would not hire the president of a university which had no experience in business,” Florida A&M Boosters president Zachary Ansley in a comment during the town hall in May. “By that token, I say, why are we even considering a person that has a great resume in business, but no educational background?”​

However, despite the outcry from the university community, Johnson was voted to be the next president by the Florida A&M Board of Trustees in an 8-4 decision on May 16th. Over a month later, the Florida Board of Governors made her hire official.