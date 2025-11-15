The family of Mari Creighton, a slain Albany State volleyball player, has been awarded a $66.5 million settlement. This comes after a May 2024 shooting at the Elleven 45 Lounge in Buckhead, a suburb of Atlanta. The settlement is to be paid by the nightclub's owner. The alleged gunman, Karanji Reese, was arrested in June 2024 after surrendering himself to police. He was subsequently charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Creighton was one of six people shot in the incident and one of the two deaths reported. Creighton's family sued the club, claiming that due to the “actions or inactions of the defendants, Mariam Creighton's tragic and entirely preventable death occurred.” The lawsuit alleges that the “defendants permitted an armed individual(s) to enter and stay inside the crowded premises for an extended time where alcohol was served,” leading to a patron engaging in a confrontation that eventually escalated to the armed individual firing multiple shots in the crowded nightclub, injuring the victims.

Article Continues Below

Following the shooting, the city of Atlanta has lodged a complaint against the club, seeking a temporary restraining order against the club, its owners, and the property owner. The city requested the courts to label Elleven45 as a public nuisance and halt alcohol sales on the premises “to safeguard public health, safety, and welfare.” The club alleges it is being racially targeted. Per WSB-TV, the club was closed down at a judge's request, and the property was bought by Atlanta Beltline.

Creighton was 21 at the time of the shooting and was an active member of Albany State's volleyball team, having played in seven games in the 2023 season.