From reigning as Mister North Carolina A&T to stepping onto one of Hulu’s most anticipated new series, Joshua Suiter is proving that HBCU excellence shines far beyond the yard. The North Carolina A&T State University alum has landed a role in Hulu’s All’s Fair, the newest legal dramedy from producer Ryan Murphy. His transition from campus king to rising screen star highlights how HBCU talent continues to make waves across the entertainment industry—one groundbreaking role at a time.

This journey has not been easy for the Durham, North Carolina, native. Countless hours spent on perfecting his craft led Suiter to this moment. He started out in a Durham summer theater program under the guidance of director Irving Truitt, graduated from North Carolina A&T with a degree in theater, and finally landed a role on All’s Fair. Suiter credits God’s guidance for his success.

“I started acting when I was six or seven,” Suiter said. “My mom put me in a summer program to get me out of the house. But of course, God had a plan.”

Theater is not a hobby that is often marketed to young Black boys. Activities such as sports are often encouraged. Suiter managed to excel at both. While in high school, Suiter played football and baseball and ran track, even becoming a three-time junior Olympian. Despite his success as an athlete, he never lost his love for the stage. After seeing a production of The Wiz during his sophomore year, he realized that acting was his calling and later quit track to devote his time completely to theater.

“God only has to tell me once,” Suiter said. “When I heard Him say, ‘This is your purpose,’ I knew. There was no debate. No more questioning what my path was.”

Just as listening to God led Suiter to theater, it also led him to North Carolina A&T, which is one of only two HBCUs that offer a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater. While at the university, Suiter was the 15th Mister North Carolina A&T during the 2021-2022 school year.

After graduation, he moved to Atlanta to chase his dreams. The work did not start when he got to Atlanta; it began before then. According to an article by WFMYNEWS2, Suiter would drive from North Carolina to Atlanta for auditions, constantly inserting himself in spaces for his talent to be seen. All his hard work paid off when he landed the role of Elijah Greene, one of the triplet sons of Neicy Nash-Betts' character Emerald Greene. All’s Fair follows the lives of a group of highly successful female lawyers who take on challenging divorce cases while also managing the highs and lows of their personal lives. The series features stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close. Suiter says working with Nash-Betts has been an inspirational experience.

“She didn’t have to pour into us, but she did,” Suiter said. “One day she told me and my two co-stars, ‘Y’all better have a question ready because I’m giving you 30 minutes. When you’re with me, you’re going to learn. That meant the world. That’s the kind of mentorship that changes lives, and she didn’t have to do that.”

Arriving at the place he worked so hard to get to, Suiter has advice for those chasing a dream that feels so out of reach.

“Nothing is impossible,” he said. “Find your purpose, keep God first, and walk into every room like you belong there. Even if people in the room don't want you there, it doesn't matter because you deserve to be there.”

The first four episodes of All’s Fair are available to watch now on Hulu.