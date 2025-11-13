North Carolina Central secured a huge recruiting win with the commitment of 2026 three-star edge rusher Rob Lange Jr. to the team. Lange Jr. announced his commitment to the Eagles on Wednesday, choosing the program over offers from major institutions, including Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Southern, and James Madison.

He released a statement following his announcement, confirming his decision:

“First and foremost, l'd like to thank God for this opportunity. This game has taught me discipline, perseverance, and brotherhood. Every training session, practice, setback built me into who I am today. I'm ready to take this next step and represent my family, my teammates, and everyone who believed in me at the next level. For me, in the 5 years of playing this sport, to be able to play at the Division 1 level, I'm beyond grateful.

Truly a dream come true! Thank you to my coaches and trainers that put me in this position to be the best athlete and man i can be. Special thanks to my mom who has helped with every step of the way!

Article Continues Below

With that being said i'm home! #COMMITEDTOTHENEST.”

Lange Jr. is a homegrown North Carolina product who will add considerable size and skill to the Eagles’ defensive front, clocking in at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. His skill set perfectly factors into Trei Oliver’s MEAC-contending roster. North Carolina Central currently leads the MEAC in sacks with 34 for 266 yards and has also forced the most fumbles in the conference with ten.

Lange Jr. will be joining a formidable defensive front that consistently ranks among the best in both the FCS and HBCU football.