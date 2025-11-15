The Oklahoma Sooners are set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in what should be a thrilling college basketball matchup. However, it appears the Sooners are going to be without one of their players for Saturday's contest.

Reports indicate that Jadon Jones is officially ruled out for the game due to a groin injury, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. This will be Jones' fourth missed game, as he has yet to make his 2025-26 season debut.

“Oklahoma's Jadon Jones (groin) is OUT for tonight's game against Nebraska, per Porter Moser. Has yet to play this season. Jones sat out last season, but averaged 12.1 PPG in 2023-24 at Long Beach State.”

Jones initially transferred to Oklahoma in the 2024-25 campaign after playing at Long Beach State for four seasons. The redshirt senior has yet to play a single game for the Sooners, as he's been dealing with injuries. He's a 6-foot-5 guard who serves as a consistent scorer. The Sooners have yet to benefit from Jadon Jones' presence on the court. Hopefully, he's able to make a return to action soon.

Oklahoma will continue relying on Nijel Pack, Dayton Forsythe, and Jake Hansen out of the shooting guard position. It's unclear when Jadon Jones will return, but due to his scoring abilities, many expect the Sooners to play him as soon as he's healthy.

You can catch the Oklahoma-Nebraska game on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST. It will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, as it will be a road contest for the Sooners.