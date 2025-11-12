Former Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed is set for an intriguing early-season test for her Charlotte 49ers as she faces off against Kim Mulkey and LSU for the third time in her coaching career. The matchup itself carries significant weight, as Reed previously led Jackson State to a near-upset over the then-unranked LSU Lady Tigers in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Throughout her career, Reed has consistently shown a penchant for developing strong players and recruiting effectively in both the high school ranks and the transfer portal. Her teams, both at Jackson State and now in her first year at Charlotte, feature dominant center play, skilled shot creators, and playmakers who can push the tempo and employ diverse defensive schemes. This philosophy was recently on display during the 49ers’ tight 66-64 victory over UCF and their competitive 71-58 loss against Auburn, a program led by former Norfolk State coach Larry Vickers in his first SEC season.

A win for Reed against a ranked LSU team, still believed to be championship contenders, would significantly boost her coaching profile and put the national spotlight squarely on the 49ers. And a victory is not far-fetched for a team featuring several talented players capable of taking over a game at any instant.

LSU, meanwhile, stands at a different point in its winning journey. Kim Mulkey reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2023 when Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson led the team to a National Championship over Caitlin Clark and Iowa. The following season, they met Clark and Iowa again in the NCAA Tournament, suffering a dramatic 94-87 loss behind Clark’s 41-point masterpiece.

The 2024-2025 season marks LSU’s first without Angel Reese since the 2023 National Championship. Despite the turnover, the Lady Tigers are expected to contend once again. They return Flau’jae Johnson for her senior year and bring back Michaela Williams. A major boost to the offense is the addition of former South Carolina star and national champion Malaysia Fulwiley via the transfer portal. With Mulkey’s proven ability to develop guards to reach their full potential, Fulwiley stands to get even better, increasing her prospects as one of the best players in women's college basketball.

Article Continues Below

Tomekia Reed is looking to deploy a strategy similar to the one she used against LSU in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Entering that first-round matchup, Reed's Jackson State Tigers had already won the SWAC Championship for the second year in a row, but they faced an LSU team that was just a year away from winning the National Championship.

Despite the talent gap, Reed and Jackson State mounted a furious comeback, nearly upsetting LSU and holding a 10-point lead deep into the fourth quarter before LSU finally battled back to win 83-77. Following LSU’s hard-fought victory, Coach Mulkey spoke highly of Reed, playfully foretelling her promising coaching future in the post-game press conference.

“I said, you ain't going to be at Jackson State long if they don't pay you,” Mulkey said postgame. “And I'm not her agent, I'm not her best friend, I just know talent and I respect people from afar on a job well done.”

Now, Reed is in her second year at Charlotte. This upcoming game will be Reed’s third time facing Mulkey; they first matched up when Mulkey was at Baylor, and the Bears were victorious in the NCAA Tournament matchup. The question remains: Can Reed pull off an upset victory over LSU with her Charlotte 49ers? That answer will be found on the floor, but a strong showing by her team against a nationally ranked opponent will certainly shine a further spotlight on a rising star in the coaching world.