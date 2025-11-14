For the third year in a row, I had the opportunity to attend the HBCU First Look Film Festival—an annual celebration of Black creativity, culture, and cinematic excellence. Each year, this event continues to spotlight emerging voices and honor trailblazers who’ve paved the way in film and television. From thought-provoking panels to celebrity appearances and student showcases, the festival never fails to remind me why HBCU storytelling matters. Stay tuned—I’ll be sharing a full recap of my experience, the standout moments, and what made this year’s festival one to remember.

Day One: The Festival Returns to Howard University

The HBCU First Look Film Festival made its highly anticipated return to Howard University this year—but with a twist. Instead of the usual Friday–Sunday format, the festival kicked off early on a Thursday, setting the tone for a packed and energized weekend celebrating Black storytelling and HBCU creativity.

Thursday’s programming opened with a standout moment: an acting masterclass led by actress Lauren E. Banks, a proud Howard University alum whose work continues to inspire rising performers. Banks is best known for work on shows such as Showtime's City on a Hill and the Paramount+ western series Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Her session drew a full room of students, creators, and fans eager to learn from someone who once walked the same campus halls.

Later that evening, I headed to the Cafe Mocha 15th Annual Salute THEM Awards, one of the most anticipated events of the weekend. The ceremony honored an impressive lineup of trailblazers across entertainment, culture, activism, and community leadership. Marsai Martin, Lynn Whitfield, Ryan Coogler, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Virginia Ali, Edna Kane Williams, Angel Gregorio, and Kenny Lattimore were all celebrated for their impact and contributions. A powerful reminder of just how influential HBCU culture and Black excellence are across every industry.

As a huge fan of the movie Sinners, I was thrilled to learn that Coogler would be in attendance. The work he has done over the years has been nothing short of amazing. He was the recipient of the inaugural ‘I Aspire Global Impact Award.’ As much as I’m sure that this was a huge honor for Coogler, I’m sure that it was also bittersweet. His award was given in partnership with the Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts. During his acceptance speech, Coogler touched on his experience working with Boseman while filming Black Panther, even sharing the pride the late actor had for his alma mater. Each recipient gave heartfelt speeches as they won their awards, thanking the ladies at Café Mocha, including the festival CEO and founder, Sheila Eldridge. The energy in the room was electric—a powerful reminder of just how influential HBCU culture and Black excellence are across every industry.

Day One set the bar high, blending education, celebration, and inspiration in a way only this festival can.

Day Two: Conversations, Creativity, and a Night in “NOLA”

Day Two of the HBCU First Look Film Festival carried that same momentum straight into the next day of events, filled with powerful conversations and industry insight. The day opened with the festival’s official luncheon, featuring a one-on-one conversation with the festival’s 2025 Creative Ambassador, Marsai Martin, moderated by The Breakfast Club’s Loren Lorosa. Marsai spoke candidly about growing up in the industry, navigating fame at a young age, and evolving from actress to executive producer, storyteller, and full-fledged boss carving her own lane in Hollywood. Her confidence and clarity were a reminder of just how bright the future of Black entertainment is.

Throughout the day, panels took over the schedule—each one exploring a different pathway into the world of film, production, and creative entrepreneurship. One standout was Tressa Azarel Smallwood’s session on elevating productions as an independent filmmaker, where she broke down the power of ownership and building opportunities outside the traditional studio system. Another panel focused on breaking into the industry across global platforms, highlighting how creators can expand their reach beyond the U.S. Among the familiar faces in attendance was content creator Dasan Frazier, who I learned is a proud Morehouse College alumnus.

But my favorite moment of the entire day came during the “A Thin Line Between Love & Success” conversation featuring the legendary Lynn Whitfield and Dreamgirls actor Keith Robinson. The two shared heartfelt wisdom about longevity, discipline, and evolving as artists in an ever-changing film industry. I even had the opportunity to ask Ms. Whitfield a question about how intentional she’s been in choosing roles that portray powerful, multilayered Black women—roles that have undeniably shaped her legacy.

And yes, I absolutely fan-girled. I’ve been a fan of hers since The Cheetah Girls era, and meeting her felt incredibly full-circle. She was warm, gracious, and everything you’d hope a legend would be. Plus, she’s a Howard alum—and a legacy at that—making the moment even more special. As for Keith Robinson, he shared his experience being a part of the cast of Beyond the Gates, adding another exciting layer to his already impressive career.

The evening wrapped with a NOLA-inspired mixer presented by ESPN, complete with live music courtesy of the Howard University “Showtime” marching band, vibrant energy, and—not exaggerating—the best beignets I’ve ever had in my life. To close out the night, we watched a screening of Above the Tide, followed by a thoughtful talkback session with ESPN producer Julian Gooden, moderated by newscaster Wisdom Martin.

Day Two was a perfect blend of inspiration, star power, and culture—the kind of day that reminds you exactly why this festival matters.

Day Three: Final Celebrations, Big Wins, and Unforgettable Moments

Article Continues Below

All good things must unfortunately come to an end, and the final day of the HBCU First Look Film Festival was a perfect way to close an inspiring weekend of Black creativity, culture, and community.

The day began with one of the most anticipated moments of the festival—the announcement of the Grand Prize winner. This year’s top honor went to Chazriq Clarke of Florida A&M University for his powerful film Him+. The story follows a recent Morehouse College graduate navigating life after learning he is HIV positive, exploring themes of stigma, faith, resilience, and the strength of community. The film’s lead actor, Justin Banton, delivered a phenomenal performance that earned high praise from actress and comedian Loni Love, who sung his praises during the luncheon. Him+ also won the title of Best Wellness Film. Howard University student Destiny Stubbs won second place for her film Strut The Yard,which also won Best Feature Film. Third place went to Taylor Dews from Spelman College for her film Meet the Family That Stick Together, which won Best Family & Faith Film.

Following the celebration, the festival transitioned into the My HBCU Joy Awards, hosted by Loni Love. This uplifting ceremony honored creators and changemakers making an impact across entertainment and digital media. Recipients included Dasan Frazier and actor J. Alphonse Nicholson, both of whom participated in panels during the festival.

One of the biggest moments of the day came when Sheila Eldridge took the stage to make a major announcement: the HBCU First Look Film Festival is officially partnering with the streaming service Tubi. The festival will soon launch its own channel on the platform, showcasing over 100 films from HBCU filmmakers—a monumental move that will expand access, visibility, and opportunities for HBCU student and alumni creators nationwide.

The final day was also packed with insightful sessions covering the evolving landscape of film and media. One panel explored how AI and animation are reshaping production and helping creators stay ahead of the curve, featuring producer Lewis T. Powell. Actress Lauren E. Banks returned to join Jamila Mustafa and moderator Ronda Racha Penrice for a conversation highlighting female executive entrepreneurs who are quietly but powerfully changing the industry. Filmmaker Kelley Kali also returned this year, offering guidance on securing investors and choosing the right distribution deals—a crucial conversation for emerging filmmakers.

One event I thoroughly enjoyed was the fireside chat with filmmaker Datari Turner, who delivered honest, inspiring insight about navigating the industry as an independent creator. He emphasized the importance of carving out our own spaces as Black creatives and pushing forward even when traditional doors remain closed.

But my absolute favorite session of the day was “The Wood” panel featuring Chicago P.D. actor LaRoyce Hawkins(returning for a second year), multi-faceted director Leslie Small, and P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson. And yes—I fan-girled again. I adore his portrayal of Lil Murda, so getting the chance to ask him a question felt surreal.

I asked for his insight on how the industry often gets it wrong when depicting multi-layered, sensitive Black men on screen, and I shared that Lil Murda and Omar from The Wire played by the late Michael K. Williams are two of my favorite portrayals of that complexity. Nicholson shared that it’s characters like Omar that allowed him the space to play Lil Murda, giving Williams his flowers during his response. He told me loved the question, appreciated my support, and was incredibly kind—truly one of my personal highlights of the entire weekend.

To close out the festival, attendees gathered for a screening of Unexpected Christmas, a heartwarming film produced by Norfolk State University’s own Phil Thornton. It was a fitting ending to a weekend dedicated to storytelling, representation, and the creative brilliance that continues to rise from HBCUs.

This year was truly my favorite year attending the festival so far. The work Ms. Eldridge and the entire First Look Film Festival team are doing continues to elevate the experience year after year, creating a space where HBCU students, creators, and storytellers feel seen, supported, and celebrated. Spaces like these are not just meaningful—they’re necessary—and I’m grateful to witness their impact firsthand. I already can’t wait to see what next year brings.