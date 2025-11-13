The Division II football season has concluded for many programs, and several top stars are now entering the transfer portal. Earlier this week, Bowie State defensive back Elijah McKenzie-Jackson announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, according to a report by Pete Nakos of On3.

“Bowie State CB Elijah McKenzie is entering the portal, his agency @thebizofathlete tells @SWiltfong_ and me,” Nakos posted on his X account on Monday.

McKenzie Jackson began his college career at Morgan State, where he played in nine games as a redshirt freshman, finishing the season with six total tackles. He subsequently entered the transfer portal to join Bowie State, where he showcased his talent in the CIAA for the Bulldogs.

During his time at Bowie State, McKenzie Jackson became a significant defensive playmaker, concluding the season with 33 total tackles (including 24 solo tackles), 1.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and an impressive 16 pass breakups. The defensive back officially announced his availability on Tuesday via his social media account.

Livingstone College defensive back Dallas Johnson has also entered the transfer portal. Johnson joined the CIAA squad following a stint at NAIA contender St. Thomas in 2024. He put up great numbers, totaling 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, 3 tackles, and 3 interceptions. He then transferred to Livingstone, where he finished the season with 28 tackles and six pass breakups.

McKenzie Jackson and Johnson will certainly be players in high demand for contending teams at all levels, as defensive backs capable of covering talented receivers are at a premium in the sport.