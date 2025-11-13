Cam Newton had a lot to say about the brawl between Bethune-Cookman and Grambling in their Saturday matchup that resulted in 27 players being suspended. He took to his 4th & 1 podcast to air his issues with what occurred, expressing that he believed the incident “set us back”.

“You should look at this and say to yourself this set us back,” Newton said. He later added, “We already are at a deficit, we climbing with visibility and we literally just had a civil war over a football game?”

Newton especially took issue with Grambling State head coach Mickey Joseph, who made comments that drew the attention of many in the HBCU community following the game.

“But see, that’s what I’m talking about. That’s the disrespect stuff. And we’re not going to tolerate disrespect here at Grambling. You won’t disrespect us. We’re going to meet disrespect with disrespect, because be responsible, get your kids out the locker room, make ’em get to the field. They came down on the field, they walked on the field. That’s disrespecting the game, first of all. That’s my perspective and I told them after the game, I said, ‘You can’t leave your kids up there. You can’t leave your kids up there.’ We talked. I know we’re going to hear from my A.D., he’ll talk to his A.D. I told him, I said, ‘If they fine us, then you know what,” with the last portion of his comments being inaudible as he walked off the stage.

He then apologized for his comments during Monday's SWAC Coaches Call.

“I want to just make this clear 'cause I won't be answering any more questions about this situation. The disrespect comment I made was never meant to condone violence on our supposed like behavior. You know, still the moment we don't reflect who we are at Grambling and we take full accountability or maintaining the integrity of the game and remain committed to learning from this incident and moving forward in the right spirit and remembering cool heads prevail and calm as a superpower.”

But Newton wasn't as forgiving in his criticism of Joseph's initial comments.

“I can forgive you for what you said, I can never forget what you said…”The word that really hits me is discipline. I can see why your team act that way because how you act that way…Behind every crazy player is a coach that allowed it.”

He then made a clear stance against Joseph, saying that Grambling should fire the second-year Tiger coach.

“That is a firing offense because them your players…it's what you do in retaliation exactly to that.”

On Monday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference issued punishment for the brawl, suspending 27 players involved. In total, 27 student-athletes (9 from Bethune-Cookman and 18 from Grambling State) have been suspended with three students getting a two game suspension for based on the level of their involvement in the altercation. Also, Bethune-Cookman and Grambling were both issued a fine. Grambling was hit with a $40,000.00 fine and Bethune-Cookman a $25,000 fine.

“We’re extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during halftime of the Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State football game,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said in a statement. “Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics.”

His statement continued, “The Conference Office has and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect from all individuals associated with the athletics programs within our league.”