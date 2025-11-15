Florida A&M announced in a statement on Friday that John Daivs has been appointed as Vice President of Athletics. This comes after a leadership shake-up that sees current Athletics Director Angela Suggs appointed as special assistant to university president Marva Johnson and advisor for Intercollegiate Athletics.

“It is an honor to take the role of Vice President and Director of Athletics at FAMU. This position excites me and aligns with my experience in leading transformational change across public and private sectors. I view collegiate athletics as a business enterprise evolving alongside professional sports. To establish and advance a new trajectory for athletics at Florida A&M University, I intend to leverage the knowledge I’ve gained from various roles, including my experience as a collegiate student-athlete and advising on NIL policies,” said Davis.

“John Davis is a dynamic and results-oriented leader who brings more than three decades of executive experience in leading large-scale organizations, building high-performing teams, and driving strategic growth across Florida. I am pleased to welcome him to Florida A&M University as my pick for vice president and director of athletics,” Johnson said in a statement. “Like many higher education institutions, we will utilize the experience of strategic business leaders to help grow and strengthen our athletics program given the national challenges related to financial sustainability, NIL, and competitive balance. Davis’ broad leadership experience and business acumen will ensure that FAMU remains a model of integrity, innovation, and opportunity.”

The move comes months after Suggs was placed on administrative leave following her arrest for fraud and larceny charges dating back to her tenure with the Florida Sports Foundation. Suggs served as the vice president of the non-profit organization that serves as the Sports Industry Development Division for the State of Florida.

Suggs, a Florida A&M alumna, was appointed as Athletic Director in September 2024. During her tenure, she hired Florida State legend Charlie Ward as men's basketball coach.