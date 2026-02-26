In a vibrant celebration of Black History Month and the enduring cultural influence of the King of Pop, the Florida A&M University Marching 100 has joined “MICHAEL CELEBRATES: Legacy, Artistry, Culture,” a nationwide initiative honoring the life and legacy of Michael Jackson ahead of the highly anticipated biographical film MICHAEL, set for release this spring.

The world-renowned band delivered a dynamic rendition of Jackson’s iconic hit “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough,” showcasing the precision, innovation, and showmanship that have defined the Marching 100 for generations. Known for its electrifying performances and cultural impact, the band brought its signature energy to the tribute, blending tradition with artistry in a way that mirrored Jackson’s own boundary-breaking career.

“At FAMU, excellence is not a goal. It is our tradition,” said President Marva B. Johnson, J.D. “Michael Jackson transformed culture, broke barriers, and demanded a standard of artistry the world had never seen. That spirit lives in every step our Marching 100 takes on the field. We don’t just honor legacies—we produce them.”

Leading the Marching 100 during this historic moment is Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede, the first female head drum major in the band’s history. As she prepares to graduate this spring, Oloyede reflected on the significance of honoring Jackson while also carving her own place in the band’s storied legacy.

“Serving as the first female head drum major of the Marching 100 while honoring Michael Jackson is incredibly meaningful,” Oloyede said. “Michael was often the first to reimagine what performance could look like and who could lead it. In stepping into this role, I’m reminded that progress requires courage. As student leaders at an HBCU, we are empowered to challenge limits, innovate boldly, and carry our culture forward.”

Shelby Chipman, director of bands at Florida A&M, said the collaboration underscores the shared commitment to excellence between the legendary performer and the historic band.

“Like Michael, the Marching 100 has elevated entertainment through originality and discipline,” Chipman said. “Both represent what’s possible when preparation meets passion.”

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, MICHAEL stars Jaafar Jackson in his film debut, portraying his late uncle at various stages of his life. The film also features Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Larenz Tate, Kat Graham, and Kendrick Sampson. The Lionsgate production is scheduled to hit theaters April 24.

“For Michael’s fans everywhere, his legacy of performance and artistry is enduring,” said Briana McElroy, head of digital marketing for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “That legacy lives powerfully within HBCU communities, where music, movement, and excellence have long been expressions of culture and identity. Partnering with these HBCUs honors that legacy while creating space for the next generation to lead, perform, and inspire.”