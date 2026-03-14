Following a 7-26 campaign, Bethune-Cookman has announced the firing of women's basketball coach Janell Crayton Del Rosario. The athletic department announced her dismissal on Saturday morning.

“We are grateful to Coach Crayton Del Rosario for five years of leadership, dedication, and service to our women's basketball student-athletes and university,” Vice President of Athletics Reggie Theus said in a statement. “Coach Crayton Del Rosario has made meaningful contributions to our women's basketball program, and we sincerely appreciate the time, energy, and commitment invested in developing our young people both on and off the court. We wish her continued success in the future. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”

He also added, “This was a thoughtful decision made with the long-term success of our program in mind. Our priorities remain: building a championship culture, providing an outstanding experience for our student-athletes, and positioning Bethune-Cookman Athletics for sustained success.”

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Rosario led the Lady Wildcats for five seasons, finishing her career with a 48-101 overall record and a 32-58 mark in SWAC play. In the university’s statement, Crayton Del Rosario was credited with guiding the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats women's basketball program through a period of development while prioritizing academics, character, and success at the NCAA Division I level. The statement also highlighted her role in helping the program transition into competition within the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

But Rosario's teams struggled on the court. She became head coach in the 2021-2022 season, and in the 2022-2023 season, the team went 10-8, her only winning season in the SWAC. After beating Texas Southern in this year's SWAC Tournament, the Lady Wildcats lost to rival Florida A&M 55-52 to end their season.

A national search is currently underway for the next leader of the program.